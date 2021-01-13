LONDON — The South Laurel Lady Cardinals are currently quarantined and anxiously awaiting to be able to get to play Southwestern Friday at home.
All basketball activities for Chris Souder’s squad were put to a halt after being informed that a player from Letcher Central, the team they played on Monday, Jan. 4, had tested positive for COVID-19.
“The nine players that played in the game are quarantined for 10 days,” Souder said. “So no practice, and no getting together. We played Letcher County on Monday, and Tuesday when we were getting ready to get on the bus for Jackson County, we got the email saying they had a varsity player test positive on Tuesday morning.
“All we can do is send them workouts to work on at home,” he added. “We were able to play a freshman game on Thursday but did not have all our players because of being in the quarantine.”
Despite being quarantined for 10 days, Souder said his players are staying as positive as they can.
“This is very frustrating especially when it was a quarantine that was out of our control,” he admitted. “Our players have done everything we have asked to stay safe but this is one of the risks that go with being allowed to play.
“Kids are more resilient than adults so they are probably handling it better than I am,” Souder added. “It is hard to deal with but it is out of our control and we have had discussions about the different scenarios that could happen.”
The quarantine has also allowed sophomore Clara Collins to heal after suffering an injury against Letcher Central, but Souder acknowledges he’s still not sure when she’ll be able to return.
“We aren’t sure yet with Clara but more than likely we won’t have her next weekend when we can hopefully start playing again,” he confirmed. “Hopefully by the 21st, when we begin district play but she will have to be cleared first.”
With Friday’s game almost near, Souder admitted the hardest part is for him and his team to play the waiting game.
“We are just preaching to appreciate every game you can play,” he said. “We just hope this doesn’t happen again. It could really be devastating if this happens late in the season.”
