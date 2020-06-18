Over several decades and for hundreds of families in Laurel and surrounding counties, many summer nights have been spent at the London-Laurel County Fairgrounds watching and playing church league softball.
Church league softball has become somewhat of a staple of summertime for many in the area but this summer, for the first time in likely 50 years, the London-Laurel County Fairgrounds will be sitting empty.
This summer, you won’t hear the laughter of kids, you won’t smell the fresh hot dogs and popcorn and you won’t get to catch a friendly game of church league softball all while joining in fellowship with other churches in the area because the City of London has made the decision to lock up the gates and not allow church league softball on the fairgrounds.
The City of London was given ownership of Levi Jackson State Park, which is now officially known as Levi Jackson Wilderness Road Park, in September which included the London-Laurel County Fairgrounds and rumors began flying about what was going to come of church league softball and the softball fields.
Tim Wagers, President of Laurel County church league softball, was in the middle of hosting a tournament when he was told by city officials that he only had a few weeks to finish up the tournament and get all of his belongings out.
Wagers, who has been over the county’s church league softball for the last five years and has put in countless hours of work for little to no pay, has spent the last several months pleading with city officials to allow him to use the London-Laurel County Fairgrounds this summer for what its main purpose has always been, to host softball games. Despite his pleas, the city has made the decision to shut down church league softball for the foreseeable future with no real explanation.
“I begged them for three months, jumped through every hoop that they asked me to jump through and they still wouldn’t do it,” he said.
Wagers even offered to do all the maintenance and upkeep of the fields for free if he could still host the league but said city officials still refused to work with him.
Wagers hates knowing that the fairgrounds will be sitting empty, especially when he knows the potential it has. Over the years, Wagers has had several teams from all over the state and even across states ask about holding tournaments at the fairgrounds, something that would not only bring in money for the fairgrounds but would also bring in money through hotel stays, to local restaurants and other local attractions.
“There’s so much you could use it (the fairgrounds) for,” he said. “They really don’t know what they’ve got out there.”
And though church league softball certainly isn’t what it once was, it’s still something that is special to many in the area, including Wagers’ daughter, Courtney, who has worn several hats over the years with church league softball including playing for a co-ed team, working the concession stands and keeping the scorebook during games.
“I’m 23 now and from the time I was 10 days old, I was at my first basketball game watching my brother and all throughout my life that’s what I’ve known,” she said. “And in the summer at the end of school, you go to the softball fields. We just love it—my family loves it.”
Todd Miller, who has played church league softball for nearly 30 years now and coached a co-ed team for five years, said that church league softball has done so much more for him than just allow him an opportunity to play a sport that he enjoys.
“It’s given me a place to go and fellowship with others who go to church but I’ve just made so many relationships, new friends and it’s given me something to do for the past 30 years because London is not that exciting of a town,” Miller said. “It’s been a part of my life for so long.”
Miller said that though he likely won’t be playing softball much longer, he is sad for the future generation of kids who won’t have an outlet like he’s had for so many years.
“There are so many kids who have just started playing over the last couple years that are graduating high school and they aren’t going to have anything to do which could lead them down the wrong path doing God knows what,” he said.
Wagers shared the same sentiment asking what area high school kids will have to do now without church league softball, which not only was a good way to get exercise but also gave kids an opportunity to fellowship and learn more about the gospel in another setting than just inside the church, as each game begins with prayer and players are encouraged to use sportsmanship during games.
“Once young kids get out of school, they need something to do to keep them positive,” Wagers said. “Softball is a great way to have fun and help you focus on something good. Drugs are taking over this world and we’ve got to help our kids young and old have something to look forward to.”
Though it’s still unclear at this time what will become of the London-Laurel County Fairgrounds, Wagers and many other families in the area will certainly be feeling the impact of not having church league softball at the fairgrounds this summer.
