LONDON — The North Laurel Jaguars and the Clay County Tigers met up for a rematch of last season’s district semifinals where the Tigers finally got their revenge, handing the Jaguars a 75-73 loss on Friday night.
The two teams were tied up at 73 apiece when Clay County’s Evan Langdon knocked down the game winning shot with just 3.2 seconds left in the game.
“Hats off to Clay County tonight (Friday),” said North Laurel Coach Nate Valentine. “They were better than we were tonight. The game was decided by our inability to defend one-on-one and come up with 50/50 balls. The dog that usually gets the bone is the one that wants it the most. Tonight they beat us to several loose balls that turned into points.”
After the Tigers established a 19-13 lead over the Jaguars in the first quarter with 2:05 left to go, Reed Sheppard singlehandedly took the lead back for North Laurel by going on a 7-0 run to give the Jaguars a 20-19 lead heading into the second quarter.
North Laurel outscored the Tigers in the second quarter 18-16 to find a 38-35 lead heading into halftime.
Clay County’s Jacob Curry knocked down a shot just one minute into the fourth quarter to give the Tigers the lead for the first time since the first half. Clay County held onto the lead until Sheppard knocked down a shot with just 22 seconds left in the game to tie the game up at 33 apiece.
Langdon answered with a basket with just 3.2 seconds left to give the Tigers the 75-73 lead and the Jaguars couldn’t come up with an answer to give Clay County the win.
“I’m proud of the way we kept chipping away,” Valentine said. “Every time they made a run, our guys continued to execute offensively and make big plays. It’s one game—we would have loved to get a win tonight but this won’t define our season. We will continue to work hard to improve. I still firmly believe the best is yet to come for our guys.”
Sheppard led the Jaguars with 30 points in Friday night’s loss while the Tigers were led by Connor Robinson with 26 points.
