1. Clay County (12-5 overall, 6-1 vs. 13th Region opponents)
After a two-week hiatus from the top spot, the Tigers are back at No. 1 after picking up consecutive last-second wins over both North Laurel (75-73) and South Laurel (59-58).
Clay County showed it has the talent to make a run at the 13th Region crown and if the Tigers continue to play as they have, they could very well be cutting down the nets come March.
2. North Laurel (12-4, 5-1)
The Jaguars dropped a heartbreaker last Friday, falling, 75-73, at home against 49th District rival Clay County, but they did manage to respond with two straight wins.
North Laurel managed to pick up a one-point win over Southwestern on Saturday before blowing out Rockcastle County on the road by 24 points.
Take your pick, North Laurel or South Laurel could easily be ranked No. 1 in my rankings as well. Honestly, folks, there isn’t much that separates the top three teams.
3. South Laurel (12-4, 6-2)
The Cardinals had a week off before their game this past Saturday against Clay County and came very close to beating the Tigers for the second time in a week.
South Laurel trailed throughout its matchup with Clay County, but a 3-pointer by Matt Cromer late in the fourth quarter looked as if it would be enough to give the Cardinals the win.
But it wasn’t enough as the Tigers’ Jacob Curry knocked down the game-winning shot to beat South Laurel, 59-58.
4. Knox Central (14-2, 3-0)
The defending 13th Region champions continue to quietly take care of business.
The Panthers captured the Class 2A Sectional Tournament championship by upending host Bell County, 66-61, in the semifinals while rallying past Corbin in the title game, 75-70.
Tony Patterson’s squad continues to cruise and is going to be another tough team to beat in the long run.
5. Harlan County (11-5, 2-2)
The Black Bears have strung together a season-best four-game win streak after picking up some impressive wins along the way.
Harlan County recorded an impressive 71-67 win over Montgomery County last Saturday and will get ready for a big three-game stretch coming up with games against Harlan, Bell County, and Corbin.
6. Corbin (11-5, 5-3)
The Redhounds took a four-game win streak into the Class 2A Sectional Tournament championship matchup with Knox Central, but couldn’t come up with the win, falling to the Panthers, 75-70.
Corbin led throughout the matchup but just couldn’t hold on in the end.
Tony Pietrowski’s squad is a dangerous team and don’t be surprised to see the Redhounds make lots of noise once postseason play begins.
7. Harlan (7-7, 5-3)
Surprise, surprise.
The Green Dragons make their first appearance this season in the Fear ‘Les’ Rankings after capturing the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament’s championship.
Harlan cruised last Middlesboro, 81-65, in the title game while capturing their first 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament crown in 18 years.
Coach Derrick Akal has now won the 13th Region All ‘A’ Tournament Classic championship as coach of the Green Dragons and Lady Green Dragons basketball teams.
8. Bell County (6-8, 5-3)
The Bobcats’ inconsistent play continued this past week after defeating Williamsburg, 68-48, but losing at home to Knox Central, 66-61, during semifinal play of the Class 2A Sectional Tournament.
9. Williamsburg (7-9, 3-7)
Nick Napier’s squad just can’t seem to get over the hump. Williamsburg was able to get revenge while snapping a three-game losing skid in the process by defeating Oneida Baptist, 88-78, but fell in the semifinals of the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament to Harlan, 72-68.
10. Middlesboro (9-7, 4-5)
The Yellow Jackets made another run to the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament finals, but fell in the title game to Harlan, 81-65.
Middlesboro entered the game with a season-best three-game win streak but didn’t have an answer for the much-improved Green Dragons.
