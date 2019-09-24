MONTICELLO — South Laurel’s boys and girls cross country teams completed a clean sweep during Saturday’s Wayne County Invitational.
Both teams took home first place honors as junior Phoebe McCowan continued her impressive season by winning the girls race in a time of 20:18.48 while Drew Meader finished second in the boys’ race with a time of 17:24.79.
The Lady Cardinals finished with 67 points while Corbin (82 points), North Laurel (85), Southwestern (89), Mercer County (104), Lincoln County (131), Harlan County (144), Williamsburg (207), and Lee County (230) rounded out the nine participating girls teams.
South Laurel had three runners finish in the top 15 of the girls race — McCowan (first, 20:18.48), Lindsay Cox (11th, 23:18.23), and Emma Woods (12th, 23:26.76) while North Laurel turned in a third-place effort and had two runners finish in the top 10 — Olivia Rudder (fourth, 22:01.94), and Taylor Allen (eighth, 22:47.72).
On the boys’ side, South Laurel’s 57 points was good enough for a first-place finish while Corbin (63), Madison Central (86), North Laurel (179), Harlan County (186), Wayne County (190), Rockcastle County (193), Bell County (229), Southwestern (236), Russell County (280), Williamsburg (291), Mercer County (304), McCreary Central (321), Lincoln County (331), Lynn Camp (349), Middlesboro (398) rounded out the 16 participating boys teams.
The Cardinals placed three runners in the top 15 with Drew Meader’s second-place finish leading the way. Meader turned in a time of 17:24.79 while teammates Will Stanko (12th, 18:19.42) and Jeremy Steele (13th, 18:21.52) followed.
Cole Osborne was North Laurel’s top runner. He placed 22nd with a time of 18:51.64, as the Jaguars finished fourth overall.
Girls Team Results
1. South Laurel 67, 2. Corbin 82, 3. North Laurel 85, 4. Southwestern 89, 5. Mercer County 104, 6. Lincoln County 131, 7. Harlan County 144, 8. Williamsburg 207, 9. Lee County 230.
Girls Individual Results
North Laurel
Time Name Place
22:01.94 Olivia Rudder 4th
22:47.72 Taylor Allen 8th
24:42.03 Meg Anderson 26th
24:52.01 Jenna Nantz 27th
26:50.21 Laney Moore 42nd
27:39.63 Charity Hammons 46th
South Laurel
Time Name Place
20:18.48 Phoebe McCowan 1st
23:18.23 Lindsay Cox 11th
23:26.76 Emma Woods 12th
25:22.45 Sarah Ford 30th
25:30.43 Ellie Stanko 31st
28:39.71 Brooklyn Brown 52nd
29:16.89 Rachel Martin 59th
31:08.59 Kyla Hueser 66th
34:43.13 Madison Chestnut 78th
Boys Team Results
1. South Laurel 57, 2. Corbin 63, 3. Madison Central 86, 4. North Laurel 179, 5. Harlan County 186, 6. Wayne County 190, 7. Rockcastle County 193, 8. Bell County 229, 9. Southwestern 236, 10. Russell County 280, 11. Williamsburg 291, 12. Mercer County 304, 13. McCreary Central 321, 14. Lincoln County 331, 15. Lynn Camp 349, 16. Middlesboro 398.
Boys Individual Results
North Laurel
Time Name Place
18:51.64 Cole Osborne 22nd
18:52.56 Anthony Schonter 23rd
19:23.33 Aspen Sizemore 32nd
19:54.42 Cam Kelley 41st
21:48.16 J. T. LaPrade 80th
22:09.27 Peyton Roundtree 90th
23:00.94 Alex Garcia 105th
South Laurel
Time Name Place
17:24.79 Drew Meader 2nd
18:19.42 Will Stanko 12th
18:21.52 Jeremy Steele 13th
18:30.55 Seth Meader 16th
18:36.23 Blaine Phelps 18th
18:44.90 Jacob Tapscott 21st
20:52.53 Ford Breeding 65th
20:58.65 Nathan Leis 68th
21:17.05 Connor Johnston 73rd
21:55.71 Austin Nelson 85th
23:03.62 David Howard 106th
23:46.15 Jacob Steele 118th
27:30.02 Tristen Hooker 149th
27:48.80 Josh Manes 153rd
