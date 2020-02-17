CLEAN SWEEP: South Laurel takes home KABC 13th Region Coaches and Players of the Year awards

LONDON — South Laurel High School recorded a clean sweep of the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches (KABC) awards on Friday.
South Laurel seniors Matt Cromer, Ally Collett, and Amerah Steele found out they were finalists for the Mr. Basketball and Miss Basketball awards while also being named 13th Region KABC Boys Player of the Year, and 13th Region KABC Girls Co-Players of the Year, respectively.
But that’s not all.
South Laurel Boys Varsity Coach Jeff Davis was named 13th Region KABC Boys Coach of the Year while South Laurel Girls Varsity Coach Chris Souder was named 13th Region KABC Girls Coach of the Year.
“Hats off to all five of them for the hard work that often goes unnoticed,” South Laurel Athletic Director Ryan Nolan said. “All five have put in a lot of extra work that people don’t see. Whether it’s getting to practice early or staying after practice to put extra shots in or in the coaches’ case, studying game film. It’s great to see these individuals awarded and recognized for the hard work they have put in.”
Davis has guided his Cardinals to a 13th Region-best 23-4 record along with a 16-2 mark against 13th Region opponents. Davis’ squad also captured the 50th District’s top seed while posting an unblemished 6-0 mark against district opponents.
Souder’s Lady Cardinals are 19-5 overall and unbeaten against regional teams at 6-0. They also garnered the 50th District’s top seed by posting an unblemished 6-0 district record.
Cromer leads South Laurel with a 25-point scoring average and an 8.1 rebounding average.
Collett, a Western Kentucky University signee, played in South Laurel’s first 14 games before missing nine straight games due to a partially torn PCL.
She worked hard to get back on the court during the past month and played in the Lady Cardinals’ win over Hazard this past Thursday.
Collett leads South Laurel with a 20.4 scoring average and is also pulling down 3.4 rebounds per game.
Steele continues to put up impressive numbers, averaging 20 points per game while also hauling in a team-best 8.6 rebounding average while she and Collett have helped the Lady Cardinals to their current 19-5 mark.
