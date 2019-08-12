RICHMOND — The South Laurel Cardinals proved that hard work pays off in their first scrimmage of the preseason.
When South Laurel Coach Donnie Burdine first took over South Laurel football program five years ago, he knew that rebuilding the program would take several years which he broke up into three different phases.
Now, in his fifth year as head coach, Burdine feels like it’s time for the third phase, which is upgrading the schedule so that when the Cardinals get to the playoffs, they are ready for anything the postseason may throw at them.
In order to get there, Burdine has put together the toughest schedule South Laurel has seen in almost a decade, starting with the preseason where the Cardinals faced Madison Central in their first scrimmage of the year.
“We picked Madison Central because we felt like they were pretty good last year and they’re picked to win their district this year, so we thought that level of competition is really important,” Burdine said. “Our whole season is about playing guys that we haven’t been able to play with in the past and seeing if that makes us better in the end.”
And Burdine said he felt like Madison Central was a good first matchup for his Cardinals.
“It was a good choice because they (Madison Central) did some things that we don’t see very much and they played a defense that we don’t see often, so it made our offensive lineman and quarterback and our receivers really have to think,” he said.
Burdine said that the scrimmage gave his team an opportunity to work on different parts of their game and see what changes need to be made before the season begins.
“We’ve got a lot of stuff we need to work on but that was our very first scrimmage but I felt like we matched up well with a large (Class) 6A high school, so that’s a good thing for us,” he said.
On the offensive side of the ball, Burdine said he felt like his team was solid, completing most of their passes and keeping with the same pace as Madison Central’s team.
“We couldn’t run the entire offensive package because we chose to not allow hits on our quarterback, which is a big part of what we do, but with the parts we were able to do, we were able to throw some things better than we have in four or five years,” he said. “Defensively, we had a couple small mistakes—a couple offside penalties where our kids got excited and we’ve got to clean that up. We had a couple breakdowns on big plays but other than that, I was very pleased with our effort.”
Burdine said the biggest changes that will need to be made before the season begins is on the defensive side of the ball.
“We’re just going to simplify what we do just a little bit for our kids,” Burdine said. “So they’re not going to have to think so much so we can play a little bit faster and hopefully more aggressive.
“The biggest thing that we’re going to do is just go back and keep practicing defensively what we’ve been doing and simplify it a little bit. That’s pretty much all I feel like we need to do—and get healthy. We scrimmaged last night with four starters not on the field and we were still pretty good.”
The Cardinals will be hosting Harlan County and McCreary Central on Friday for scrimmages at 7:30 p.m.
