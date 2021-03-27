479AAFD5-F7B9-45E3-B004-AEE5B161CB3E.jpeg

Cold Hill was named the 2021 Laurel County Elementary Girls Basketball Champions. Cold Hill defeated Bush 28-26 in Saturday’s championship game. Look for a story in Wednesday’s Sentinel-Echo. | Photo by Emily Adams-Bentley 

