Cold Hill was named the 2021 Laurel County Elementary Girls Basketball Champions. Cold Hill defeated Bush 28-26 in Saturday’s championship game. Look for a story in Wednesday’s Sentinel-Echo. | Photo by Emily Adams-Bentley
Cold Hill wins Laurel County elementary girls basketball championship
Erin Cox
