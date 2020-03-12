Collett, Mahan receive 13th Region Coaches Association top honors

South Laurel’s Ally Collett has been named the Girl’s 13th Region Coaches Association Player of the Year while North Laurel Coach Eddie Mahan was named 13th Region Coaches Association Co-Coach of the Year, along with Bell County’s David Teague.
Collett joined the 1,000-assist club during the 50th District tournament as she became only the third player in state history to have over 2,500 points and 1,000 assists. Collett averages 18.7 points per game and 3.3 rebounds per game.
Mahan’s Lady Jaguars wrapped up their season on Saturday as North Laurel was named 13th Region runners-up. This season, the Lady Jaguars captured their third straight 49th District title and posted a 28-5 record.
A list of the All-Region teams, as well as the Senior Academic All-Region team members, are listed below:
1st Team All-Region:
Amerah Steele – South Laurel
Kaylee Mathis – Clay Co.
Lillie Hall – Williamsburg
Hailee Valentine – North Laurel
Abby Harris – Bell Co.
Morgan Blakley – Harlan Co.
Taya Davis – Jackson Co.
Whitney Caldwell – Pineville
Sydnie Hall – South Laurel
Shelby Stewart – Corbin
2nd Team All-Region:
Gracie Jervis – North Laurel
Presley Partin – Knox Central
Halle Collins – North Laurel
Talyah McQueen – Bell Co.
Emily Sizemore – North Laurel
Raigan King – Pineville
Alyssa Gibson – Red Bird
Isabel Gray – North Laurel
Kallie Housley – Whitley Co.
Mikkah Siler – Williamsburg
3rd Team All-Region:
Natalee King – Harlan
Caylan Mills – Knox Central
Brianna Gallagher – Barbourville
Madison Chapman – Williamsburg
Lindsey Shope – Whitley Co.
Ashtyn Meyers – Bell Co.
Taylor Asher – Clay Co.
Abbi Smith – Barbourville
Marisa Scott – Corbin
Kailey Owens – Middlesboro
Senior Academic All-Region:
Abba Smith – Barbourville
Gracie Jervis – North Laurel
Grace Jones – Barbourville
Isabel Gray – North Laurel
Lucy Robinson – Barbourville
Katy Schroeder – OBI
Abby Harris – Bell Co.
Emilie Field-Darragh – OBI
Mary-Kate Smith – Bell Co.
Amerah Steele – South Laurel
Kaylee Mathis – Clay Co.
Ally Collett – South Laurel
Chandler Rice – Clay Co.
Sydnie Hall – South Laurel
Hannah Medlin – Corbin
Lindsey Shope – Whitley Co.
Marisa Scott – Corbin
Zoe Williams – Williamsburg
Morgan Blakley – Harlan Co.
Lillie Hall – Williamsburg
Hannah Wood – Harlan Co.
Madison Chapman – Williamsburg
Dixie Ewing – Harlan Co.
Allison Caddell – Williamsburg
Taya Davis – Jackson Co.
Elizabeth Tyra – Jackson Co.
