Collett, Mahan receive 13th Region Coaches Association top honors

South Laurel's Ally Collett has been named the Girl's 13th Region Coaches Association Player of the Year. 

South Laurel’s Ally Collett has been named the Girl’s 13th Region Coaches Association Player of the Year while North Laurel Coach Eddie Mahan was named 13th Region Coaches Association Co-Coach of the Year, along with Bell County’s David Teague.

Collett joined the 1,000-assist club during the 50th District tournament as she became only the third player in state history to have over 2,500 points and 1,000 assists. Collett averages 18.7 points per game and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Mahan’s Lady Jaguars wrapped up their season on Saturday as North Laurel was named 13th Region runners-up. This season, the Lady Jaguars captured their third straight 49th District title and posted a 28-5 record.

A list of the All-Region teams, as well as the Senior Academic All-Region team members, are listed below:

1st Team All-Region:

Amerah Steele – South Laurel

Kaylee Mathis – Clay Co.

Lillie Hall – Williamsburg

Hailee Valentine – North Laurel

Abby Harris – Bell Co.

Morgan Blakley – Harlan Co.

Taya Davis – Jackson Co.

Whitney Caldwell – Pineville

Sydnie Hall – South Laurel

Shelby Stewart – Corbin

2nd Team All-Region:

Gracie Jervis – North Laurel

Presley Partin – Knox Central

Halle Collins – North Laurel

Talyah McQueen – Bell Co.

Emily Sizemore – North Laurel

Raigan King – Pineville

Alyssa Gibson – Red Bird

Isabel Gray – North Laurel

Kallie Housley – Whitley Co.

Mikkah Siler – Williamsburg

3rd Team All-Region:

Natalee King – Harlan

Caylan Mills – Knox Central

Brianna Gallagher – Barbourville

Madison Chapman – Williamsburg

Lindsey Shope – Whitley Co.

Ashtyn Meyers – Bell Co.

Taylor Asher – Clay Co.

Abbi Smith – Barbourville

Marisa Scott – Corbin

Kailey Owens – Middlesboro

Senior Academic All-Region:

Abba Smith – Barbourville

Gracie Jervis – North Laurel

Grace Jones – Barbourville

Isabel Gray – North Laurel

Lucy Robinson – Barbourville

Katy Schroeder – OBI

Abby Harris – Bell Co.

Emilie Field-Darragh – OBI

Mary-Kate Smith – Bell Co.

Amerah Steele – South Laurel

Kaylee Mathis – Clay Co.

Ally Collett – South Laurel

Chandler Rice – Clay Co.

Sydnie Hall – South Laurel

Hannah Medlin – Corbin

Lindsey Shope – Whitley Co.

Marisa Scott – Corbin

Zoe Williams – Williamsburg

Morgan Blakley – Harlan Co.

Lillie Hall – Williamsburg

Hannah Wood – Harlan Co.

Madison Chapman – Williamsburg

Dixie Ewing – Harlan Co.

Allison Caddell – Williamsburg

Taya Davis – Jackson Co.

Elizabeth Tyra – Jackson Co.

