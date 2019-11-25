Collett to continue basketball career at Western Kentucky University

What began as a way to bond with her father evolved into the opportunity to play for a Division 1 school.
South Laurel senior Ally Collett began playing basketball in the third grade and never looked back.
“I started playing basketball with my dad,” Collett said. “We’ve been inseparable ever since and he’s just continued to push me every day and he’s really the reason that I stuck with it.”
On Friday, Collett signed her letter of intent to continue her basketball career and education at Western Kentucky University.
“It’s a huge honor to be from the mountains and to be able to play (college basketball),” Collett said. “It’s super hard for kids around here, they are overlooked a lot. So, it’s a huge honor for me to be able to play at the next level. I’ve always dreamed of it, I’ve always dreamed of playing at the next level.”
Collett has been playing basketball at South Laurel since sixth grade, where she said her teammates have become more like family.
“I love playing here, where I’ve grown up,” she said. “It’s like a part of me and I play with pride because I have ‘South’ across my chest.”
Last season, Collett averaged 20.9 points a game and led the state with 7.1 assists per game and is expected to help lead her team again this year in her senior season.
“The big thing I’ve talked with Ally about this year is leading this team,” said South Laurel Coach Chris Souder. “She’s already a good leader, she leads by example but I want her to, and I tell her all the time, ‘your teammates think the world of you and they are waiting to follow you.’ Ally is probably one of the nicest kids I’ve ever been around. She just does everything the right way and shows respect to everybody. She’s great to her teammates.”
Collet said her decision to go to WKU was an easy one, as she quickly came to know and love the coaching staff, the team and the campus.
“I thought ‘wow, this is the perfect fit,’” she said. “It’s just a family atmosphere. The campus is small and put together—it’s like home.”
Souder said that Collett will make a great fit for the WKU women’s basketball team and hopes that she can just enjoy her senior season now that she’s made her commitment to WKU official.
“Western is going to be fortunate because she can score but she also led the state in assists, so she’s going to get her teammates involved and that’s what she wants to do,” he said.
Collett said she wanted to thank her dad for pushing her every day to be the best she can be, as well as her friends, family, the South Laurel coaching staff, her trainers and her teammates for their continued support on and off the court.
