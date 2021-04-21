The Whitley County Colonels continue to find ways to get it done, winning close games one after another, night after night.
Their latest close victory came against South Laurel on Tuesday night, when they stormed back to score six runs in the top of the seventh inning to take the 8-4 win in the 50th District showdown. The win gave Whitley County the series sweep of the Cardinals, as they now sit at 3-1 in district play.
Coach Jeremy Shope said the win on Tuesday was just another example of his team's ability to show their fight and hard work.
"It was a good win for our guys. We have a lot of fight," said Shope. "We had several guys spark us that we've been waiting on. Our team is growing and it's been fun to watch."
South Laurel started with a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, when a single from Harrison Byrd scored Ashton Garland and Hunter Bundy to put the Cardinals on the board.
After Whitley County scored a run in the top of the second to cut the lead to 2-1, South Laurel added a run in the bottom of the third and another in the fifth to extend their lead to 4-1 through five innings.
The Colonles scored one run in the top of the sixth, cutting the lead to 4-2, before exploding in the top of the seventh. Brayden Mahan started the scoring for Whitley County in the seventh when he scored on a single from Bryce Anderson. Anderson later scored on a single from Sam Harp to tie the game at 4-4.
Harp, Caden Petrey, Luke Stanfill, and Matthew Wright scored the remaining four runs for the Colonels, as they went on to the 8-4 win.
Mason Croley went the distance on the mound for Whitley County. Croley gave up nine hits and four runs, while striking out seven batters.
Shope said the performance from Croley, coupled with the production from his lineup, helped his team rally for the win.
"We got a complete game out of Mason Croley," said Shope. "We also got some production out of the bottom of the lineup. Brayden Mahan had a great series at the plate."
South Laurel was led by Byrd, who had two hits and drove in two runs. Garland, Wes Wright, and Ayden Smith each had two hits, while Combs finished with one.
With the win, Whitley County is now 9-5 on the season. They'll round out the week by taking on Jackson County and Knox Central, before starting their series against Williamsburg next week. South Laurel plays Perry Central on Friday, and will take on Corbin their district series next week.
