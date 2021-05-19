Colonels solidify No. 1 ranking in last Fear 'Les' 13th Region Diamond Rankings after defeating Clay County

Fear 'Les' 13th Region Diamond Rankings
1. Whitley County (21-8 overall, 14-1 vs. 13th Region opponents)
The Colonels received a huge win on Monday, traveling to Manchester to knock off No. 2 ranked Clay County. Whitley County is now 2-0 against the Tigers this season while Grant Zehr Became the first pitcher to shut out Clay County this season.
2. Clay County (22-6, 13-3)
The Tigers saw their 12-game win streak get snapped on Monday after falling to Whitley County, 2-0. It marked the first time since May 21, 2019, Clay County had been shut out.
Make no mistake about it, the Tigers are the real deal and will be tough to beat once postseason play begins.
3. Corbin (19-8, 11-3)
The defending 13th Region champions have cooled off some, going 5-4 since the beginning of May. With that said, Corbin has played some really good teams and the Redhounds will be right in the thick of things once postseason play begins.
4. North Laurel (12-13, 6-4)
The Jaguars have lost three straight since beating South Laurel last week, 9-8. It’s hard to gauge Darren McWhorter’s squad this season but like I’ve said about the teams ranked ahead of them, North Laurel will be a tough out during postseason play.
5. South Laurel (16-10, 6-7)
The Cardinals continue to improve dispute one-run losses to both North Laurel and Clay County last week. South Laurel is now healthy and has the talent to make a run at both the 50th District and 13th Region titles.
6. Knox Central (11-8, 9-3)
The Panthers have been consistent against regional teams and their 9-3 record against regional teams has shown that. They’ve struggled a tad bit overall the past seven games, going 3-4 during the process.
7. Middlesboro (12-11, 10-10)
The Yellow Jackets’ inconsistent ways have continued throughout the season but as the teams ranked above them, they’re going to be a tough team to beat at the end of May.
8. Lynn Camp (9-5, 6-5)
Coach Rob Ledington has turned in one of his best coach efforts during his career this season.
He’s got the Wildcats in a position to make some noise this season.
9. Jackson County (11-10, 4-7)
The Generals are another talented team to keep an eye on. They just need to be more consistent.
10. Harlan County (9-16, 5-5)
The Black Bears need to get things going, they’re 2-8 During their past 10 games.
