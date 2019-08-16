LONDON — The North Laurel Jaguars eighth grade squad ran their record to a perfect 4-0 after defeating crosstown rival South Laurel, 42-8, during the 19th annual Computer Place Bowl on Tuesday.
The win marked the Jaguars’ fourth in a row over the Cardinals.
North Laurel was able to take control early thanks to solid play on both sides of the ball.
The Jaguars finished with 225 yards of total offense while defensively, North Laurel limited South Laurel to only 18 yards of total offense.
Tucker Warren turned in a solid effort from behind center by completing 6-of-10 pass attempts for 154 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.
Warren connected with five different receivers in the win as Elijah Miller finished with three receptions for 44 yards, one touchdown, and one two-point conversion. Cole Messer had a catch go for 35 yards while Logan Hall finished with one reception that went for 55 yards and a score. Trey Holmes had a catch that went for 20 yards.
Hall led North Laurel with 33 rushing yards, one touchdown, and one two-point conversion while Elijah Johnson’s lone carry of the game was a 22-yard touchdown run. Holmes and Austin Johnson each added one two-point conversion apiece in the win.
Austin Johnson dominated on the defensive side of the ball. He recorded 11 tackles and a game-high four sacks while Miller finished with four tackles and one sack. Joe Gilbert collected three tackles and two sacks while Travis Smith had four tackles and one sack.
Warren was named North Laurel’s Offensive MVP while Austin Johnson captured Defensive MVP honors. Elijah Miller was given the Jamie Gilliam 110 percent award.
Hunter Bundy scored South Laurel’s lone touchdown and was named his team's Offensive MVP. Jimmy Mitchell was named as South Laurel’s Defensive MVP.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.