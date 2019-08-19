LONDON — After taking two straight losses to the chin to open the 2019 season, David Broyles’ North Laurel Jaguars responded in a big way during Thursday’s matchup with Wayne County.
Kievan Hutson’s goal seven minutes into the second half proved to be all North Laurel (1-2) needed to beat the Cardinals during the Jaguars’ 1-0 victory.
“We needed a win tonight. We worked very hard the last two games, but we came up short,” Broyles said. “We were able to bounce back tonight, and that’s a big thing for us.
“We were able to get our attack going tonight, and we were able to keep it going, especially in the first half,” he added. “I’m pleased with our effort today.”
North Laurel controlled possession throughout the contest and was able to get numerous shots on goal, but couldn’t score a goal — until Huston came through during the clutch.
“We’ve been telling the boys that do they can out one in the back of the net, it’s going to help their confidence,” Broyles said. “They did that tonight. I’m proud of the way they played tonight.
“We created a lot of opportunities tonight,” he added. “We’ve got to work more on our shot placements, but we kept working hard. The defense worked hard — everybody worked hard tonight. Everything came together for us.”
The Jaguars will now have a few days off before traveling to play 49th District for Corbin Monday at 6 p.m.
“We needed this win for confidence, especially with who we play next week,” Broyles said. “Our opponents don’t get any easier. We have a big district game with Corbin coming up Monday, and we need to get confidence like this to be able to be ready.”
