LONDON — Tuesday’s matchup with Barbourville was just why the doctor ordered for the South Laurel Cardinal Soccer team.
After coming off two consecutive hard-fought defeats, the Cardinals (2-3-1) needed a confidence booster and got it by defeating the Tigers, 11-1.
Seven different players scored for South Laurel while nine different players recorded an assist.
Zach Smart and Eli Buckles each scored three goals apiece while Will McCowan, Austin Smith, Hayden Durham, Ben House, and Ethan McNew each scored one goal apiece.
Landon White, McCowan, Colby Lenoir, Ben House, Quinn Rison, Smart, Seth Marcum, Buckles, and Daniel Campbell each finished with one assist apiece.
“Our guys have had two tough matches back-to-back and a win helps keep that confidence up,” South Laurel coach Joey Marcum said. “They are young and they don’t like to lose. Tonight we played very intentionally and focused on three areas of major concern. We needed to get back to staying under control like we were in the preseason and stop trying to force everything. Tonight we did a good job of letting the game build and taking a step back to see the field.
“We were able to play a lot of guys which is important to us at this stage of the season,” he added. “While we have a lot of upperclassmen we are still very young in terms of finding our identity.”
Now the Cardinals will get back to training with a week off before their important District matchup with North Laurel next Tuesday.
“We now have several days we can get back in the training field and concentrate on the areas we know are weak,” Marcum said. “We have watched our video which helps us see the big picture. It is easy to tell someone you made a mistake, but when you can show them how that mistake affected the flow of the match it sticks with them.
“Our next match is another tough rivalry match,” he added. “We know North Laurel will be prepared and a strong opponent. We will do all we can to prepare and be ready for them. They have a strong defense and a great keeper. We will have to work hard to find a way to get a ball in the back of the net.”
