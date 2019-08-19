LONDON — After last week’s scrimmage against Madison Central, the South Laurel Cardinals had the rare opportunity to face two opponents during Friday night's Meet the Cardinals.
The Cardinals faced McCreary County and Harlan County on Friday night where South Laurel Coach Donnie Burdine believes his team is continuing to improve but still has room to grow before their season begins.
“In some ways we were much better but in other ways, we struggled,” he said. “We lost our rhythm a couple times and we had more penalties, where last week being more focused and playing constantly, we had two penalties for the night and this week we had five in the first 20 plays.”
Burdine said that he knew Friday night’s three-way scrimmage would have its positives, as well as its negatives.
“I always know there are benefits and there are downsides to doing things like that,” he said. “One benefit is that we get to see multiple offenses and defenses in the same scrimmage. The downside is, it’s harder to get a rhythm. There’s good and bad both—we also get more rest time but, again, you lose that intensity or focus. I really like the three-way scrimmage just because of all the different looks it gives you.”
Burdine said the biggest change he noticed from his offense between this season and last season was while playing against Harlan County, who the Cardinals lost to in the playoffs last year.
“Last year, we played Harlan County in the playoffs and we scored three points in the first half, in three plays we were in the end zone last night,” Burdine said. “We are pretty good on the offensive side of the ball when we play clean. What makes us good is that we’re balanced all the way across.
“We haven’t even added the layer of our quarterback runs into the offense because we don’t want to get him hurt, so we’re only playing half of our offense right now and we’re moving the ball well.”
Assignment and alignment is the biggest focus of the Cardinals defense and while his team isn’t quite where he wants it to be on the defensive side of the ball, Burdine believes it’s coming along.
“We’ve got some really good players on the defensive side of the ball, but we’ve also got some young kids on the defensive side of the ball,” he said. “If I had to say where we are defensively right now, I’d say we’re about halfway where we want to be and we’re pretty good, so when we get to where we want to be, we’re going to be really good.”
Overall, Burdine said he was happy with Friday night’s scrimmage and feels more confident moving into Saturday’s season opener against Boyd County.
“I feel like the most important thing for us going into the game against Boyd County is to make sure we continue to get healthy,” he said. “We beat ourselves up in this early preseason and the most important thing for us to just continue healing up and take care of our bumps and bruises.”
