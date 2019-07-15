WILLIAMSBURG--Friday night's District 4 Tournament semifinal game between the South Laurel 11-year-old All-Stars and the Corbin 11-year-old All-Stars all came down to one final play.
Though South Laurel handed Corbin an 11-5 loss earlier in the tournament, Friday night's game was a different story.
The game was tied at four a piece in the bottom of the sixth inning when a hit by Corbin 11-year-old All-Star Levi Brock sent a runner to home plate, giving Corbin five runs and the win, 5-4.
"I'm very proud of my kids one through nine," said South Laurel 11-year-old All-Stars Coach Perry Dewees. "They had a great tournament."
The South Laurel 11-year-old All-Stars came into the first inning hot against Corbin, adding four runs in the top of the first inning to take an early lead.
Corbin answered with two runs in the bottom of the second inning, 4-2.
Two runs by Corbin in the third inning helped to tie things up, 4-4.
And it all came down to Brock's hit in the bottom of the sixth inning that sent in a run and sealed the win for Corbin, 5-4.
"It was unfortunate that Corbin ended up with one more run than we did at the end of tonight's (Friday night's) game," Dewees said. "Tonight's game was fun to have been a part of."
The loss meant the end of the season for the South Laurel 11-year-old All-Stars.
"I want to thank all of my players for all their hard work and also a big thanks to Williamsburg Little League for putting on a good tournament," said Dewees.
