Corbin hands South Laurel 10-0 loss in 49th District Boys Soccer Tournament finals

LONDON — The Corbin Redhounds continued their dominance over 13th Region opponents when they took care of business against the South Laurel Cardinals in the finals of the 50th District Tournament last Wednesday.
The Redhounds cruised to an easy 10-0 win that ended in the 72nd minute due to the 10-goal rule.
Corbin got off to a hot start early in the match and never looked back. Jose Torres score the first two goals of the night - one in the third minute and the other in the 11th, putting his team up 2-0 early. Kyle Webb scored the next goal for the Redhounds, followed by two straight goals from Gabe Cima, extending Corbin’s lead to 5-0 midway through the first half.
Austin Wise and Jackson Moore each scored once to round out the scoring in the first half, as the Redhounds led 7-0.
It did not take long for Corbin to close out the game in the second half. Webb scored two more times and Adrian Pataki added another goal as the Redhounds rounded out the scoring and took the 10-0 win. Webb led the way with three goals on the night, with Torres and Cima scoring two apiece. Wise, Moore, and Pataki each scored once.
Nick Lebanion, Torres, and Cima each finished the game with two assists each. Wise, Chesney Jacobs, Joseph Westphal, and Brendon Barajas all had one assist, apiece.
