A strong two innings to start the game was enough for the Corbin Redhounds to take the win over the South Laurel Cardinals in the 50th District showdown on Tuesday.
It was the second game of the series between the teams. Corbin took the first game on Monday night, winning 13-4. On Tuesday, the Redhounds followed up with an even better performance, defeating the Cardinals 15-4.
Corbin Coach Cody Philpot gave his team credit in putting together one of their best performances of the season.
“We played well tonight. We hit in all parts of the lineup and got off to an early start,” said Philpot. “That takes a lot of pressure off of the pitchers and allows them to focus on just throwing strikes and executing.”
Corbin was in control of the game from the very beginning.The Redhounds jumped out to a 5-0 lead to open the game and added seven more runs in the top of the second to go up 12-0 after just two innings of play.
With the game all but out of reach, South Laurel finally got on the board in the inning and another run in the bottom of the fourth, to cut the lead to 12-4. Corbin scored three more runs in the top of the seventh to cruise to the 15-4 win.
Jacob Gardner led the Redhounds at the plate with two doubles and a single, and four runs driven in. Walker Landrum had four singles, Jacob Baker had a double and two singles, and Bradric Helton had one double and a single. Evan Poore had two singles, while Cameron Combs, Peyton Addison, Mikey Neal, and Kade Elam each singled once.
Baker started on the mound for the Redhounds and picked up the win. He allowed three hits and three runs, while striking out two. Neal came on in relief and pitched two innings, giving up just three hits and one run. Travis Smith finished the final three innings of the game. Smith allowed three hits, gave up no runs, and struck out six batters.
“It was good to see Travis Smith come in at the end and perform well in his first varsity pitching appearance,” said Philpot. “It was definitely something to build on.”
South Laurel was led at the plate by Ayden Smith, who had a double and a single, and drove in two runs.
With the win, Corbin is now 12-4 on the year and finished district play at 5-1. South Laurel finished 2-4 in the district.
