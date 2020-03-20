COVID-19 Update: NAIA cancels 2020 spring sports season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The NAIA national office has announced the cancellations of all spring sports effective immediately Monday afternoon. The decision was made after a meeting with the Council of Presidents Executive Committee Monday morning.
"It is very disappointed to see our springs season end today, especially with the tremendous success that they have had," said Athletic Director Chris Kraftick. "However, in these uncharted times UC, the Mid-South Conference, and the NAIA have the safety and well-being the student-athletes is our top priority."
Cumberlands had seven of its spring sports either ranked or receiving votes in their respective NAIA poll, including baseball, men's lacrosse, women's lacrosse, and women's golf who were each ranked in the top ten.
In the statement released by NAIA President Jim Carr, "no spring sport student-athlete will be charged a season of competition. Any spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled full-time in 2020 will be awarded two additional semester terms of attendance or the equivalent."
