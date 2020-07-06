LONDON — Basketball coaches across the Tri-County have had to adapt to the effects the COVID-19 pandemic has had on their respective programs.
South Laurel Boys Basketball Coach Jeff Davis’ is among those teams.
South Laurel is coming off a 28-5 season while capturing their second straight 50th District championship during the process. They also advanced to the 13th Region Tournament semifinals before falling to eventual champion Knox Central.
Davis’ Cardinals graduated some key players off last season’s squad, and the cancellation of summer games along with a later start to any type of summer workouts could play a role in South Laurel’s success this upcoming season.
“We take pride in our spring and summer programs, and have done so ever since I came here,” Davis said. “We use it to get as many games under our belt for our young guys and for guys to get used to new roles. They allow our coaches to see what guys are comfortable at and what they need to work on before October. Not having that experience this summer is going to be big.”
Even with the elimination of the KHSAA-mandated dead period, Davis said much hasn’t changed compared to years past.
“To be honest it hasn’t changed a whole lot because of all the restrictions that are in place right now,” he said. “We have decided to wait until some of those restrictions are eased up some before we go back. Also, we have a lot of parents that have scheduled vacations months or even longer out during the dead period, so we don’t want kids to miss those because the dead period was lifted.”
The COVID-19 pandemic did force Davis to cancel his annual basketball camp, which in turn is a big hit fundraising-wise for his program.
“Summer camp is a big part of our fundraising for our program. It will be a huge hit for us but we will figure it out as we go on,” Davis said. “It helps keep the cost down for our parents when the season comes that our kids and parents don’t have to pay for anything for the season. Hopefully, we can make that up during the fall and winter. There are bigger things to worry about than fundraising at this point. Families are struggling to pay the bills, there are companies and businesses that are struggling. Hopefully, this will pass and we can get back to some sort of normalcy.”
With no spring or summer workouts, Davis admitted he’s excited to get back to work with his players.
“I’ve been in coaching since the summer of 1996, this is the longest I’ve ever been away from the game and players,” he said. “This has been a bittersweet time for me. On one side, I have gotten spend a lot of time with my family that I normally don’t get to but I also miss the interaction and daily routine with our guys. This has given me a small glimpse of what retirement is like. It was nice for a few weeks but I don’t think I would handle retirement all that well. My energy and batteries are all recharged and ready to go.”
Editor’s note: Today’s story is a part of a series of stories the staff of the Sentinel-Echo and Times-Tribune sports departments will be running for the next few weeks from head coaches of boys and girls programs in the Tri-County.
