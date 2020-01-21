A 30-point effort by Matthew Cromer helped to push the South Laurel Cardinals past the Barbourville Tigers on Friday night, 70-60.
Despite the win, South Laurel Coach Jeff Davis admitted that Friday night’s matchup with Barbourville wasn’t pretty.
“Give all the credit to Barbourville,” he said. “They just got down there in the first (half) and fought back, never stopped or quit playing. We played with no pride, no heart, no effort. We didn’t defend anybody. We were fortunate enough that we got enough fast break points and points off turnovers to be able to keep a little distant. Hats off to Coach (Cody) Messer. They played hard — they played harder than us. They played with more pride. This is the first time this year I can honestly say my bunch didn’t show up.”
The Cardinals slid past the Tigers in the first quarter with a 16-11 lead that was followed by a 20-point second quarter by South Laurel where Matthew Cromer led his team with a 16-point effort, knocking down three three-pointers and two two-point shots.
South Laurel went into halftime with a 14-point lead over the Tigers.
The Tigers outscored the Cardinals 19-11 in the third quarter, cutting down the South Laurel lead to only six points heading into the fourth quarter, 47-41.
The Cardinals were able to stay in the lead with Brett Norvell and Cromer each contributing eight points for South Laurel to give the Cardinals 23 points in the fourth quarter.
After seeing consistent improvement from his team all season long, Davis said that after seeing a lack of effort from his Cardinals on Friday night, he feels like his team took some big steps back.
“We’ve taken about eight steps back,” he said. “We were doing a really good job there for a while, getting better one step each game, even in the Clay County game I even thought we took a step forward and got better. The only good thing that came out of tonight was that we got the win.”
South Laurel 70, Barbourville 60
South Laurel 16 20 11 23 70
Barbourville 11 11 19 19 60
South Laurel (70) -- Anders 12, Norvell 14, Hostettler 9, Cromer 30, Breeding 2, Allen 3.
Barbourville (60) -- Smith 5, Collins 7, Vaughn 17, Gray 22, Martin 3, Moore 2, Bingham 4.
South Laurel 74, Harlan 60
A battle within a battle is often one of the most memorable parts of basketball on every level, and one of those showdowns highlighted Harlan’s matchup Monday against 13th Region power South Laurel.
Matt Cromer, the 13th Region’s top-rated player and one of the top-ranked players statewide in the Class of 2020, squared off against Harlan sophomore Jordan Akal, one of the state’s best in the Class of 2020. Akal had the upper hand through much of the first half with his 13 of his team-high 22 points to help the Dragons build a five-point halftime lead.
Cromer took over in the second half, hitting eight straight shots in a 36-point, 12-rebound explosion as the Cardinals used runs of 13-0 in the third quarter and 21-8 in the fourth to rally for a 74-60 win.
With the game tied at 10 midway through the first quarter, Harlan closed with an 11-3 run as Akal, McLendon and Eldridge each hit three-pointers for a 21-13 lead. Harlan hit eight of 17 shots in the quarter, including five 3-pointers on 11 attempts.
Another Akal three extended Harlan’s lead back to eight with 4:52 left in the half when Cromer went on a one-man 6-0 run to get the Dragons with two. A basket by Eldridge and free throw from Akal gave the Dragons a 33-28 advantage at the break.
A Jaedyn Gists basket extended Harlan’s lead to seven early in the third quarter, but the Dragons went cold from there as Akal was limited to only two shots in the third quarter. Cromer was also cold early with five straight misses before scoring on two consecutive trips down the court in the 13-0 run that also featured a 3-pointer from Ryan Anders and basket by Brett Norvell. Cromer found Ford Breeding under the goal twice for baskets as South took a 45-41 lead into the final period.
Johann Gist cut the deficit to two early in the fourth quarter, but Cromer went to Caden Jones for a three-point play and then hit three straight shots, including a three-point play, as the South lead grew to 10. Akal and Jaedyn Gist each had two baskets as the Dragons got as close as seven before South pulled away again by hitting nine of 10 shots in the final period.
South Laurel plays host to Whitley County on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.