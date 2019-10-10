WILLIAMSBURG — North Laurel coach Rod Messer knew his team was going to be in a battle when the Lady Jaguars faced-off against crosstown rival South Laurel during Tuesday’s 49th District Girls Soccer Tournament semifinal.
North Laurel (13-1-1) handed the Lady Cardinals (8-12-1) a 9-1 loss earlier in the season, but scoring was much tougher this time around as the Lady Jaguars cling to a 1-0 halftime lead before eventually wrapping up a 5-0 win.
“I thought they were quicker to the ball in the first half than we were,” Messer said. “I thought they would load up the defensive ends and between those two things, they outplayed us (in the first half). We had a handful of good chances and we didn’t finish any of them. One of the things I told them at halftime that we only strung one or two passes together in the first half, and the time we did, we scored.
“I knew South Laurel had improved and the results showed that,” he added. “I think we improved some, but they have improved a lot also.”
The game was scoreless until Maddie Dagley’s goal at the 28th minute turned out to be the only scoring in the first half.
“We threw about everything we could in the first half. Their goal was early in the contest and it was just a tough one to take,” South Laurel Coach Andy Johnson said. “We’d done so well up to that point. I thought they were a little flustered and a little frustrated.
“Everyone did their job in the first half,” he added. “We were trailed 1-0 at the half, but we were feeling pretty good. Once they got the second goal, I didn’t want to jump and do anything with the formation. Then they were able to add three more goals, though.”
A little pep talk at halftime from Messer went a long way for North Laurel.
The Lady Jaguars came out in the second half energized while scoring four goals to pull away.
Dagley added two more goals and finished with a team-high three goals while Lily Messer and Mattie Mills also scored.
“I laid it out to them that when you get to the tournament, whatever sport you’re involved in, teams are going to come out and play you the hardest they can,” Messer said of his halftime pep talk. “We’ve got a small district and we know each other. I told them that this is an elimination game and if we get beat, we are done. I told the seniors that their careers would be over with.
“I was much happier though with our play in the second half,” he added. “We had to work for this one, but as I said, I pretty much expected that.”
Even though his team’s season came to an end, Johnson was more than happy with the Lady Cardinals’ effort on Tuesday.
“Good luck to them,” he said. “We battled hard, but they just had the firepower and athletes. I’m proud of my team, though. My goodness, I thought they played hard tonight.”
