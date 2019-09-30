LONDON — The North Laurel Jaguar seventh grade football team recorded their second win of the season over crosstown rival South Laurel by defeating the Cardinals, 36-12.
The Jaguars led from start to finish, building a comfortable 14-6 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half.
Brayden Howard connected with a 40-yard touchdown strike to Brady Hensley to give North Laurel an early 8-0 lead at the 4:43 mark of the first quarter before seeing South Laurel answer with a touchdown.
Elijah Roark hit Christian Wagers in stride with a 65-yard touchdown pass to cut the Cardinals’ deficit to 8-6 at the 3:24 mark of the first quarter.
North Laurel’s Howard connected with his second touchdown pass, a 12-yarder to Hensley, to give his team a 14-6 advantage at halftime.
Howard continued his impressive play from behind center in the third quarter.
His third touchdown pass of the contest, a 60-yarder to Keegan Baker, gave the Jaguars a 22-6 lead while his fourth touchdown pass, a 12-yarder to EJ Allen, increased North Laurel’s advantage to 30-6 with 1:27 remaining in the third quarter.
Evan Woodlee’s one-yard touchdown run with one minute remaining in the game made the score 36-6 while South Laurel’s Roark second touchdown pass of the game made the final score, 36-12.
