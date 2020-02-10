LONDON — South Laurel senior Matt Cromer and his Cardinal teammates put the rest of the 13th Region on notice Friday that they’re going to be a tough out, come postseason play.
South Laurel (20-4) won its season-best ninth game in a row while knocking off crosstown rival North Laurel, 72-60, during the First Priority Crosstown Showdown.
The Cardinals used an 18-3 run to build a 23-point lead before seeing the Jaguars (16-8) put together a 13-3 rally to get as close as eight points during the final minute of play.
But the damage had already been done, according to North Laurel coach Nate Valentine.
“Credit South for everything,” he said. “They took it completely to us. The final score wasn’t even close to being indicative of that game. I mean, that was a 30-point game. They dominated us in every aspect — offense, defense, coaching, preparation, toughness, and energy. Every aspect of the game tonight, they beat us.”
“When you’re down by 20, it’s easy to play,” Valentine added. “This game was never in question at the end. I’ve got to do a better job of getting us ready to play.”
South Laurel coach Jeff Davis said his team surprised him by jumping out to a quick 22-6 advantage in the first quarter.
The Cardinals were red-hot from 3-point range and used a 5-of-11 effort from behind the arc to build a 38-18 cushion at halftime.
“We hadn’t shot the 3 well the past six games, but defensively we had played well,” he said. “I was shocked by how well we rebounded the ball. I thought we did a great job attacking the basket and we got a lot of good rebounds.
“This win is huge from the standpoint of giving our guys even more confidence,” Davis added. “If we play at this level, we can compete with anybody. But you’ve got to be consistent. For three and a half quarters we played with a lot of intensity. There are still a lot of things we can work on.”
Cromer turned in another dominating effort and finished with a game-high 35 points and 14 rebounds. He wasn’t the only player doing damage, though. Micah Anders turned in a 15-point scoring effort while Brett Norvell added 11 points and Alex Hostettler supplied a solid defensive presence.
“Matt did a great job of finding open guys and then all of a sudden when our guys are hitting, they just can’t focus on him,” Davis said. “All of our guys did a great job tonight. Alex set the tone defensively with high energy and everyone fed off that.
“I thought we did a really good job moving the basketball. Matt (Cromer) did a good job getting the ball to open guys,” he added. “We made shots tonight. When we rebound, defend and make shots, we play well.”
Valentine said his team didn’t have an answer for Cromer.
“We didn’t have anyone that could guard him or anybody that wanted to guard him,” he said. “That’s an area we’ve got to try and grow up at. We’ve got two and a half weeks and then it’s win or go home.
“This is a hard group to read,” Valentine added. “We’ve got a lot of youth out there. These guys are playing well, but we’ve just got trouble trying to find five guys that can do it every night. That’s been a struggle all year. When you’re inconsistent, you’re going to have nights like this against good teams.”
South Laurel finished with a 22-of-50 shooting effort from the floor, including hitting 10-of-18 from 3-point range. The Cardinals connected on 18-of-29 free throw attempts and outrebounded North Laurel, 39-24.
Reed Sheppard led the Jaguars with 24 points while Cole Kelley added 17 points and eight rebounds. Ryan Davidson finished with 14 points and six rebounds.
The Cardinals are scheduled to be back in action today on the road against Pineville at 1:30 p.m. while North Laurel will host Knott Central Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
South Laurel 72, North Laurel 60
North Laurel 6 12 16 26 60
South Laurel 22 16 16 18 72
North Laurel (60) — Sheppard 24, Kelley 17, Davidson 14, Alexander 5.
South Laurel (72) — Cromer 35, Anders 15, Norvell 11, Breeding 5, Hostettler 4, Jones 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.