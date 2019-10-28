BARBOURVILLE — Crosstown rivals North Laurel and South Laurel will open Monday’s (today) 13th Region Volleyball Tournament at 6 p.m. with hopes of advancing to Wednesday’s semifinal action.

The two teams have faced-off twice this season with both squads winning a match apiece.

The Lady Cardinals (12-22) dropped a 2-0 (25-19, 25-23) decision to the Lady Jaguars (15-18) on Oct. 5, but South Laurel got revenge five days later and upended North Laurel in three sets, 25-14, 25–12, and 25-13.

If you go by the KHSAA’s RPI Rating system, North Laurel enters the match as a slight favorite with a .477 compared to the Lady Cardinals’ rating of .475.

The winner of the match will face-off against the winner of Lynn Camp (10-8), and Bell County (15-12), who are scheduled to play today after the North Laurel/South Laurel matchup, in semifinal action on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Lady Wildcats’ RPI rating is .468 while Lady Bobcats garner a .434 rating. The first-round matchup will be the first meeting between the two teams this season.

Tournament favorite Corbin (22-8) will open first-round play on Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Oneida Baptist (23-5) with the winner advancing to Wednesday’s 7 p.m. semifinal game.

The Lady Redhounds’ RPI rating is .601 while the Lady Mountaineers have an RPI rating of .562.

The first-round matchup will be the first meeting between the two teams this season.

Host Knox Central (20-8) will play Harlan (11-11) during the second first-round game on Tuesday at 7 p.m. with the winner advancing to play the winner of Corbin and Oneida Baptist during Wednesday’s 7 p.m. semifinal game.

Knox Central has a .521 RPI rating while the Lady Green Dragons have compiled a .450 RPI rating.

The Lady Panthers are 2-0 against Harlan this season with wins on Aug. 19 (22-25, 25-12, 25-14 and 25-16) and Oct. 17 (25-11, 25-10, and 27-25).

13th Region Volleyball Tournament

At Knox Central High School

Monday, Oct. 28

First Round

South Laurel vs. North Laurel, 6 p.m.

Bell County vs. Lynn Camp, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 29

First Round

Corbin vs. Oneida Baptist, 6 p.m.

Knox Central vs. Harlan, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Semifinals

TBD, 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Finals

TBD, 6 p.m.

