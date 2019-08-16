LONDON — North Laurel used a mixture of a passing attack and a ground game to blank crosstown rival South Laurel, 24-0, on Monday.
The Jaguars built an early 8-0 advantage early and never looked back to even their record at 2-2.
North Laurel scored two minutes into the contest after Brayden Howard hit John Collin Minor for a 35-yard touchdown pass. Howard added the two-point conversion to increase the Jaguars’ lead to 8-0.
Both teams’ defenses began to take over the remaining of the first half.
North Laurel put together a couple of drives only to see both stall because of the Cardinals’ stingy defensive play.
The Jaguars’ defense continued to pressure South Laurel’s offense and managed to hold the Cardinals scoreless heading into halftime.
South Laurel’s offensive struggles carried over into the second half while North Laurel's began to heat up.
EJ Allen broke loose for a 46-yard touchdown run, increasing his the Jaguars' lead to 16-0 with 3:27 remaining in the third quarter.
It looked as if North Laurel was gonna score again late in the period, but South Laurel’s Christian Wagers intercepted a pass and was finally tackled at the Jaguar 13-yard line.
The Cardinals’ failed to reach pay-dirt though with North Laurel coming up with four consecutive defensive stops.
The Jaguars wrapped up the win after Cooper Robinson broke free and raced 46-yards for a touchdown. North Laurel was able to add the two-point conversion to seal the 24-0 victory.
