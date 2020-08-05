LONDON — When North Laurel volleyball coach Scott Croucher had heard about last week’s KHSAA Board of Control Meeting, his thoughts immediately went to worst-case scenario mode — no season.
But by the time the meeting was over, Croucher was more than happy with the outcome — a season slated to start Monday, Sept. 7.
“I was very excited when the KHSAA announced that we would be having a season,” he said. “I thought for sure when they called their special meeting that the season was lost. It put me into a much better place looking forward to knowing that the season should happen.
“The players were very excited as well, although I wonder if they ever truly grasped how close we were to not having a season,” Croucher added. “They had remained hopeful for the entirety of the time. Fear of the unknown is never a good thing and I’m very glad to play now. Getting back a little bit of normalcy is good for the players and the coach.”
Croucher did mention with the season beginning in September makes things more hectic than normal.
“I want to get as many games as allowed (24) and give my athletes, seniors especially, the feel of a full season that they deserve,” he said. “We will just be playing a lot of games every week, practice time will be at a premium once it begins. We are relieved to know we have a season ahead, it will present many different challenges compared to other seasons, but we are no strangers to adversity.”
Croucher feels the way the schedule is laid out, the new KHSAA practice guidelines/dates hurts his team a little bit.
“I wish I could go ahead and get tryouts done and get the team together and working in rotations and truly practice before the season starts,” he said. “You can only do so much in an open gym.”
Croucher said even though there is a target date for the season to begin, he wants to Get to the weeks before the first game first.
“We have to get the team ready and truly practice and prepare for the first game before I can get too excited about it,” he said. “I’m excited about the real practices, and how I think we will advance right before the first game.
“I am very happy to be in the head coach position for north laurel and my players are very excited to have a season,” Croucher added. “Trying to get everything on track in these uncertain times is very difficult, but we are more than ready for the journey to truly begin. I’m very excited for us to compete and we are striving for both district and region titles. Goals are high and we are going for them.”
