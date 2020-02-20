BARBOURVILLE — North Laurel sophomore Emily Sizemore notched her 1,000th career point during the Lady Jaguars’ 85-48 rout of Knox Central on Tuesday.
Sizemore’s layup in the third quarter moved her into the 1,000-point club as North Laurel improved to 23-4 after recording its 36-point victory over the outmanned Lady Panthers.
“Emily is one of the best all-around players in the region and it shows on a nightly basis for this team,” North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan said. “What makes this such a huge accomplishment is not that she is just a sophomore but scoring for her is not one of her top priorities as a point guard. She has sacrificed much of her scoring to help the team be a 13th Region champion last season and a contender this season.
“I know every night she will try and do what is best for our team and that is what makes her truly special,” he added. “The last thing I will say about her though is as good of a basketball player, softball player or any other sport she plays, she is an even better person.”
Seventh-grader Halle Collins recorded another double-double, finishing with 22 points and more than 10 rebounds while sophomore Hailee Valentine added a 22-point scoring effort in the win. Senior Gracie Jervis added 13 points.
The Lady Jaguars jumped out to a 32-14 lead in the first quarter before using a 28-15 run in the third quarter to put the game away.
After seeing his team struggle at times during the past four games, Mahan was pleased with his team’s effort.
“I thought we came out more like us,” he said. “I think we are showing that we are ready for tournament play which starts next week. I think Knox Central is a good team and they have some really good shooters. I was pleased with the way we came out and established ourselves early on. We got into some foul trouble in the second quarter but we came out in the third quarter and took care of business.”
Mahan said he’s happy with where his team is at heading into next week’s 49th District, but acknowledged the Lady Jaguars have hit a few bumps in the road during the past two weeks.
“We have not played the way I would have liked to the past few weeks,” he admitted. “Knott County was pretty good but against Hazard, a lot of things played into that situation. With that said, I do believe my seniors are ready for tournament time. I do believe my sophomores are ready for tournament time. I know my young kids at times have taken a time or two to get in there. They have to get the experience for me to know they’re going to be ready. Halle Collins played well tonight. She’s rebounding the ball well for us and has been the last three or four games. That’s a difference-maker for us.”
North Laurel is scheduled to be back in action Thursday on the road against Scott County. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
North Laurel 85, Knox Central 49
North Laurel 32 17 28 8 85
Knox Central 14 11 14 8 48
North Laurel (85) — Gray 7, Jervis 13, E. Sizemore 4, Collins 22, B. Sizemore 3, McKnight 8, Nicholson 6, Valentine 22.
Knox Central (48) — Mills 8, Liford 8, Fredrick 6, Partin 19, Fisher 4, Bledsoe 3.
