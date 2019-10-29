BARBOURVILLE — A strong service game combined with solid net play led to South Laurel’s 25-12, 25-17 and 25-13 win over crosstown rival North Laurel during first-round action of Monday’s 13th Region Volleyball Tournament.
“We played well. When our serving is good, our game is good,” South Laurel Coach Mitzi Jones said. “However we start usually carries through. I was pleased with the way we played tonight. Our blocking has always been good, but our issue has been covering the tips. We’ve been working on that. We came out tonight and played well.
“I like where we are,” she added. “We still have room to get better. We will continue to work tomorrow and get ready for Wednesday.”
A reoccurring theme throughout the match was the Lady Cardinals’ (13-22) hot start in each of the three sets which eventually led to their second win of the season over the Lady Jaguars (15-19).
“Their first serve was an ace, and that’s not a good omen. It was a tough match,” North Laurel coach Cary Clark said. “The frustrating part for me, I’ve been coaching for a long time, I know the potential we have. Unfortunately, we are walking out of here tonight feeling that we didn’t give our best effort, but South Laurel played well, though.”
South Laurel started on fire after seeing Norvell begin the match with an ace.
The Lady Cardinals reeled off five consecutive points from Halle Norvell to take a 7-0 lead, and North Laurel never recovered.
The Lady Jaguars’ Alivia Parker ended South Laurel’s seven-point run by recording a kill.
South Laurel was able to extend its lead to 11-2 before seeing North Laurel’s Abigail Mounce and Jasey Williams each put shots away to cut the Lady Jaguars’ deficit to 17-8.
The Lady Cardinals took control of the first set by taking advantage of two offensive miscues by North Laurel while South Laurel’s Caroline Pagan served out the set with five straight points to give her team the 25-13 win.
The Lady Cardinals jumped out to a 5-0 advantage behind the serve of Norvell once again.
North Laurel rallied and cut its deficit to 5-4 after two unforced errors by South Laurel, and a block by No. Emma Thompson.
The rally didn’t rattle South Laurel, though.
The Lady Cardinals were able to build another five-point advantage (10-5) before pulling away again behind the net play of Breial Davis and Chaney Trosper. South Laurel’s lead grew to 16-8 after Trosper put a shot away.
The Lady Jaguars put another run together to make the score, 16-10, but a kill by Norvell led to the Lady Cardinals eventually pulling out a 25-17 win.
North Laurel continued to put up a fight in the third set, but the net play of the Lady Cardinals allowed South Laurel to begin to pull away.
Two consecutive kills by Davis combined with another point pushed the Lady Cardinals’ edge to 9-5. Caroline Curry followed by serving two aces to give South Laurel a 12-5 cushion.
The Lady Jaguars were able to make one final run and cut the Lady Cardinals’ lead to 12-8 before seeing South Laurel wrap-up the 25-13 victory.
