The Crusaders recently won the Optimist League 8U championship. Members of the team are Adaline Johnson, Camdyn Daniel, Carter House, Elijah Parsons, Grant Jones, Haddix Miller, Jansen Noe, Jase Daugherty, Jaxton Larkey, Jorden Dunran, and Lyla Hooker. Not pictured: Ava Corbett. | Photo Submitted
Crusaders capture Optimist League's 8U championship
