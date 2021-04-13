MCKEE -- North Laurel junior Emily Sizemore continues to swing the hottest bat in the 13th Region.
Sizemore connected with her second and third home runs of the season during the Lady Jaguars' 15-0 win over 49th District foe Jackson County on Monday.
Sizemore led the way with two home runs, three RBI, and three runs scored while Maddie Dagley turned in an impressive effort in the pitcher's circle, and at the plate. Dagley struck out nine batters and limited the Lady Generals to one hit while collecting three hits (two doubles), one run scored, and one RBI.
Madison Parman finished with three hits, two runs scored and an RBI in the win while Hallie Norvell collected two hits, two runs scored and one RBI, and Rick Collett finished with two hits, two RBI, and one run scored. Makayla Mastin had a hit and two runs scored during the 15-run win.
"I thought we played pretty good after coming off of a long spring break, it took us a couple of innings to make some adjustments," North Laurel coach Doug Gregory said. "Maddie Dagley continues to dominate the circle, after our third game, she still hasn't allowed an earned run, and she is getting it done in the batter's box as well as Emily Sizemore. Emily is incredibly great at adjusting from the hardwood to the dirt, she went yard twice last night.
"We are glad to be back on the field, and we will continue to grow as the season continues," he added. "Defensively, we had a couple of moments that were contributed to not practicing, and coming off spring break, but we have Tuesday and Wednesday to work some things out before Perry County comes to town on Thursday."
North Laurel (3-0) built a 2-0 lead after Sizemore's home run in the first inning and added five runs in the third inning with Collett's two-run single highlighting the inning. Sizemore's two-run blast over the fence in the fifth inning wrapped up the win for North Laurel. The Lady Jaguars scores eight runs in the top of the fifth inning.
North Laurel will be back in action at home on Thursday against Perry County Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.