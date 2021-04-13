RICHMOND — Darren McWhorter’s North Laurel Jaguars (4-2) split a pair of games with Madison Southern between Monday, completing last Thursday’s game with an 8-7 win while dropping the nightcap, 14-12.
Game One
North Laurel 8, Madison Southern 7
The Jaguars were trailing 5-4 during last Thursday’s Game when rain washed the game out but North Laurel’s bats came out swinging on Monday with Eli Sizemore’s walk-off single giving his team an 8-7 victory.
“It was a good comeback win for us,” North Laurel coach Darrin McWhorter said. “Eli Sizemore has a big hit for us and we got good pitching from our pitchers.”
Corey Broughton picked up the win on the mound, surrendering two runs on four hits over three innings while striking out one and walking zero. Jon McCowan started the game for the Jaguars, tossing four innings while allowing five runs on seven hits and striking out five batters.
Sizemore led North Laurel with two hits, two walks, and three RBI while Noah Rush has two hits and two RBI. Gavin Hurst finished with two hits and an RBI. Caden Harris and Conner McKeehan each turned in two hits and a run scored apiece.
Game Two
Madison Southern 14, North Laurel 12
The Jaguars trailed 9-3 going into the fifth inning before scoring six runs to tie Madison Southern at nine apiece. The Eagles did just enough to pull off the 14-12 win despite seeing North Laurel outhit them, 17-14.
“We got down early but rallied back,” McWhorter said. “We gave a really good effort but we just had too many mistakes defensively. We gave ourselves a chance and loaded the bases in the seventh inning but came up short.”
Conner McKeehan led the way at the plate for the Jaguars with four hits, four RBI, and two runs scored while Will Hellard finished with three hits, one RBI, and two runs scored. Caden Harris finished with three hits, one RBI, and one run scored while Brady Gilmore had two hits, two runs scored, and one RBI.
Eli Sizemore turned in a hit, two RBI and one run scored while Blake Vanhook finished with a hit, an RBI, and three runs scored. Austin Smith has a hit and two RBI while Gavin Hurst and Noah Rush each had a hit apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.