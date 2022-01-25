Davidson's 33 points paved the way to another easy North Laurel win

LONDON — North Laurel seems to be firing on all cylinders at the right time.
The Jaguars (16-4) reached the 90-point plateau for the third time during their past four games on Tuesday while cruising to an easy, 94-64, win over Madison Southern.
The win turned out to be North Laurel’s fifth in a row. The Jaguars finished with nine players scoring as Ryan Davidson turned in a game-high 33-point scoring effort. Chase Dotson, Reed Sheppard, and Clay Sizemore each scored 11 points apiece while Caden Harris added 10 points.
“I’m proud of our team tonight,” North Laurel coach Nate Valentine said. “We had several guys step up. Reed got in some early foul trouble and the others kept things going. We got off to a slow start — credit Madison Southern for making things tough on us early. They are tough to guard.
“We came out with more energy in the second half and were able to get some separation,” he added. “This was a really good game for us because we had to do some things we weren’t used to doing. I'm proud of our guys again tonight.”
North Laurel knocked down five 3-pointers in the first quarter and built a 23-16 lead. Davidson hit two 3-pointers and scored 12 points while Sizemore knocked down two 3-pointers and added six points. Sheppard also hit a 3-pointer during the period.
Madison Southern continued to remain close in the second quarter with both teams scoring 23 points apiece.
The Jaguars took a 46-39 lead into halftime as Davidson scored seven points during the second quarter while Dotson added six points. Both Colton Rawlings and Sizemore added five points apiece.
North Laurel broke the game open in the second half, outscoring the Eagles, 20-6, during the third quarter, and 27-19 in the fourth quarter.
Davidson led the way with 10 points in the third quarter while Sheppard added eight points. Harris scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter while Brock added seven points and Dotson scored five points.
North Laurel is scheduled to be back in action Friday on the road against South Laurel. The game is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start.
The two teams played back on Dec. 13 with the Jaguars winning, 70-52. North Laurel has won the past three meetings and five of the last six between the two rivals.
North Laurel 94, Madison Southern 64
Madison Southern 16 23 6 19 64
North Laurel 23 23 20 28 94
Madison Southern (64) — Rose 25, Hudson 23, Turner 7, Fogle 2, Erslan 4, Fair 3.
North Laurel (94) — Sheppard 11, Sizemore 11, Brock 9, Davidson 33, Harris 10, Dotson 11, Rawlings 5, Jervis 2, Caudill 2.
