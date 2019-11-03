LEXINGTON — The North Laurel eighth grade Jaguar football team is known for its high-octane offense, but their defensive play on Saturday is what earned the Jaguars a spot in Sunday’s Kentucky Middle School Football Association’s Eighth Grade Division I state championship game.
Cole Messer’s 75-yard interception return for a touchdown with 15 seconds remaining in the third quarter turned out to be just enough to allow North Laurel to pull out a 6-0 win over Royal Springs.
“It was a defensive battle for sure. Some times it is what it is, though,” North Laurel eighth grade coach Joey McKnight said. “We do have a high-powered offense and average about 30 (points) a game and told them going in it sells tickets and defense wins championships, and they proved that today.
“We’ve been battling since the first day of practice,” he added. “Our guys haven’t missed a practice and my quarterback is playing with the flu. They had a goal at the beginning of the season to dedicate it to Jay Douglass Gilliam, and they’ve been doing it every game. We’ve been working for this and hopefully, we have one more in us.”
Messer’s interception turned out to be one of two picks (Christian Larkey had the other) the Jaguars recorded in the win while the North Laurel defense made two crucial stops inside the red zone to keep the Titans from scoring.
Quarterback Tucker Warren had a big game on the offensive side of the ball, finishing with more than 150 yards on the ground while adding carries of 50, 25, 21 and 12 yards during the win.
Royal Springs put together an impressive offensive drive to begin the game, but a sack by North Laurel’s Joe Gilbert on third down resulted in a 14-yard loss, forcing the Titans to punt.
The two teams fought to a scoreless tie to end the first quarter, and the defensive battle carried over into the second quarter.
The Jaguars drove to the Royal Springs’ 34-yard line with 6:53 remaining but turned the ball over.
It looked as if Royal Springs was going to score before the half after the Titans drove to North Laurel’s nine-yard line. The Jaguar defense rose to the occasion and kept Royal Springs out of the end zone, as halftime rolled around with both teams failing to score.
Logan Hall returned the opening kickoff to begin the third quarter to the Jaguar 45-yard line before seeing Warren break loose runs of 25 and seven yards.
North Laurel fumbled three plays later allowing the Titans to take over at the 5:28 mark of the third quarter.
Two plays later, North Laurel’s defense was able to return the favor as Messer intercepted a pass and returned it 80 yards for the score to give his team a 6-0 lead with 15 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
The Jaguars looked like they were going to wrap-up the win after Warren took off from behind center for a 50-yard gain that moved the ball down to the Royal Springs’ three-yard line, but another fumble by the Jaguars gave the Titans one final shot to tie or win the game.
An interception by Larkey with 3:07 remaining in the contest secured the win for North Laurel.
The Jaguars are playing in the state final game Sunday at 1 p.m. That game story will appear in Wednesday's edition of The Sentinel-Echo due to Sunday press time, but check online for results for the game Sunday.
