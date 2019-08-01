After coming up just short of a district and region title, the South Laurel Lady Cardinals are hungry for another shot at the 50th District and 13th Region titles.
“Being a couple plays away from winning district and region last year has made the girls more focused this year,” South Laurel Coach Mitzi Jones said. “Their goal is to win both the district and region titles. They are working extremely hard in practice and I really like how the team is coming together.
“We are seeing a lot of determination from this group. They are all working with a purpose. They feel like they have something to prove this year.”
Jones said that despite taking losses in both the district and region championship game, her Lady Cardinals found several wins this past season and had the opportunity to grow and learn together as a team, which she hopes will carry over into the upcoming season.
Though Jones said the lineup hasn’t been completely figured out just yet as it will take a few weeks to figure out the best lineup for the team, she’s feeling excited about the depth this year’s team has.
“We have several girls who can play multiple positions,” Jones said. “We have five returning seniors this year that will lead the team with their experience.”
Jones said this weekend’s Bluegrass State Games will hopefully give her and her coaching staff an opportunity to work out some of the kinks in the lineup.
The Lady Cardinals have a tough schedule ahead with teams like defending region champions Corbin, Wayne County and Southwestern, just to name a few.
“This season's schedule is a tough one,” Jones said. “We are playing in several very competitive tournaments. Two of the tournaments are among the toughest in the state of Kentucky and one of them is the toughest in the state of Tennessee. In order to be able to compete at a high level, we wanted to challenge the girls with the toughest schedule possible.
“Wins will be very hard to come by early on with the tough competition we will be facing. Our focus is to face difficult competition and get better everyday so that when postseason arrives, we will be the best possible version of ourselves we can be.”
The Lady Cardinals will kick off their season against Jackson County on Tuesday, August 20, at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.