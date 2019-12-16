Dezarn signs on to become a Patriot

South Laurel's Kelsey Dezarn signed her letter of intent to play softball at the University of the Cumberlands on Friday. Joining Dezarn at her signing were, front row, left to right, Tammy Woody (grandmother), Stacy Karr (mother), Kelsey Dezarn, Mike Karr (father), Kayley Karr (sister) and Dwayne Deaton (grandfather). Back row, left to right, Ed Woody (grandfather), Tanner Dezarn (brother), UC head coach Bailey Dillender, South Laurel head coach Carly Mink, South Laurel Athletic Director Ryan Nolan and Sharon Deaton (grandmother). | Photo submitted
featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.