LONDON — Lily Messer’s four goals highlighted North Laurel’s 10-0 49th District win over Oneida Baptist on Thursday.
The Lady Jaguars (4-1 overall, 1-0 vs. 49th District opponents) scored early and often against the overmatched Lady Mountaineers.
North Laurel scored six goals in the first half and added four more in the second half to wrap-up the game-shortened victory.
“I thought we played well tonight,” North Laurel coach Rod Messer said. “I thought we moved the ball as good as we have all year. We were able to get some good goals. We shot the ball a little better, too.”
Messer’s four goals now give her 10 on the season while Maddie Dagley’s three goals give her 10 as well.
Olivia Rudder added a goal along with Maddi Mastin and Taryn Reed.
“We are playing well,” Messer said. “We’ve got Somerset next Thursday over there. We scrimmaged them and played well, but they have improved and going to Somerset is never easy. Then we have Danville and we’ve struggled with Danville and then we come right back and play some district games.”
Messier said he will know more about his team once they play both Somerset and Danville next week.
“I’m pretty pleased, but as I said before, I feel like we are a little behind to where we want to be,” he said. “I do think we are starting to come together. We will know more after we play Somerset and Danville next week. But yeah, I’m pretty happy with where we are.”
North Laurel’s road game against Somerset begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 before seeing the Lady Jaguars travel to play Danville Saturday, Sept. 7 at 11 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.