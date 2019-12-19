LONDON — Another total team effort paved the way to North Laurel’s fourth consecutive win.
Fourteen different players scored during the Lady Jaguars’ 87-37 rout of Red Bird.
The 50-point win improved North Laurel to 5-1 overall and 2-0 against 49th District opponents.
Eddie Mahan’s squad led from the get-go, building a 32-4 advantage in the first half while never looking back.
“It was another district win and that’s what we are after right now,” Mahan said. “I didn’t think we played that well on the defensive end, but at the same time, we got a big lead early and put it away.
“We were ahead 32-4, and I guess it sounds like I’m being nitpicky, and I am,” he added. “I want us to be a very good defensive team and I don’t care who we are playing or how we are playing, we need to be playing at the same level.”
North Laurel continues to flex its muscle throughout the contest by taking a 53-17 lead into the locker room at halftime while extending its advantage to 69-30 entering the fourth quarter.
Gracie Jervis led the Lady Jaguars with 16 points while Bella Sizemore and Jaelyn Black each finished with nine points apiece.
“I do think, for the most part, we moved the ball well offensively and shared the ball,” Mahan said. “I thought we shot a decent percentage, especially early on. We were 60 percent from two and 47 percent from three tonight, so those were pretty good numbers.”
North Laurel will now shift its focus to its next three games, which are all on the road, against McCreary Central, West Virginia’s Mingo Central High School, and Pike Central.
“We’ve got three games this week that’s going to prepare us for January,” Mahan said. “They’re back-to-back-to-back. We’ve got three games that are going to test us and prepare us for teams like Clay County and Jackson County in our district.”
North Laurel 87, Red Bird 27
Red Bird 4 13 7 13 37
North Laurel 32 21 18 16 87
Red Bird (37) — Gibson 17, Taylor 5, Roark 4, T. Caldwell 9, Hoskins 1, E. Caldwell 1.
North Laurel (87) — Gray 6, Jervis 16, Valentine 4, E. Sizemore 4, Collins 4, B. Sizemore 9, McClure 8, McKnight 4, Black 9, Fields 7, Nicholson 2, Bruner 8, Hubbard 2, Collett 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.