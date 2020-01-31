CORBIN — A big second quarter propelled the South Laurel Cardinals to a 66-41 win over the Corbin Redhounds on the road on Tuesday night in the 50th District showdown.
The heated rivalry was all South Laurel on Tuesday, when a 9-0 run by the Cardinals to open the second quarter gave them a big enough lead that Corbin could not quite get back into the game for the rest of the night. The trio of Matthew Cromer, Brett Norvell and Micah Anders proved to be too much as they combined for 50 of South Laurel’s 66 points. Cromer led the way with 22, while Norvell added 16, and Anders finished with 12. Matthew Taylor and Gavin Allen both scored 10 points apiece to lead Corbin on the night.
While the offense tends to get the credit, South Laurel Coach Jeff Davis said it was his defense that was most impressive versus the Redhounds.
The 41 points scored by Corbin was its lowest scoring output of the season. Entering the game, the Cardinals were allowing just 53 points per game, the second lowest total in the 13th Region.
“I was really proud of our defensive effort. I thought the guys came really focused,” said Davis. “We got off to a sluggish start there in the beginning, but overall it was a great team effort, defensively. We rebounded the ball well and limited our turnovers. Really proud of how we came and was mentally ready to play.”
After South Laurel took a 16-10 lead to end the first quarter, the Redhounds hit a wall in the second.
Corbin managed to connect on just three field goals in the period, as the Cardinals outscored them 20-6, giving South Laurel a 36-16 advantage heading into the half.
Coach Tony Pietrowski said he was not happy with his team’s performance on Tuesday, but gave credit to South Laurel.
Despite the loss, Pietrowski said that he likes his team and they know they still have a lot of basketball left this season.
“There were not a lot of positives to take from this one. South was the better team and the score reflected that,” said Pietrowski. “Our team will continue to work and improve. We fully understand there are a lot of great things out there that we can accomplish.”
Picking up where they left off in the first half, the Cardinals went on a 13-2 run to start the second half, taking a 49-18 lead with 4:35 remaining in the third quarter. Corbin made a run at the end of the period to close the gap, but still found itself trailing 57-32 after three quarters of play.
With a 25-point lead to start the fourth, both teams were able to play some of their bench, as South Laurel continued to the 66-41 win.
The win clinched the No. 1 seed for district play for the Cardinals. Davis said he didn’t think his team had been playing their best as of late, but he saw a renewed focus from them heading into the Corbin game after playing a stretch of tough competition.
“We haven’t been playing real well. That is a credit to the other teams as well. With the practice and the games we’ve been playing, that’s really prepared us for our district,” said Davis. “Our guys were really focused. You could tell in the film sessions. You could tell in the walk throughs and our practices. They were really energized and the energy was up. It was good to see.”
With the win, South Laurel improves to 14-4 on the season and 5-0 in district play. The Cardinals will return to action today when they host Williamsburg.
South Laurel 66, Corbin 41
South Laurel 16 20 21 9 66
Corbin 10 6 16 9 41
South Laurel (66) — Anders 12, Norvell 16, Hostettler 2, Jones 4, Cromer 22, Payne 3, Wright 4, Reed 1, England 2.
Corbin (41) — Stewart 2, McVey 3, Byrley 6, Hibbits 6, Terrell 2, Taylor 10, Wine 2, Allen 10.
