LONDON — South Laurel continued its recent surge by blowing out rival Corbin during Tuesday’s 50th District matchup.
The Lady Cardinals (17-4 overall, 5-0 vs. 50th District opponents) knocked down 14 3-pointers during their 80-45 victory while notching their seventh win in a row.
South Laurel has dominated during the seven-game span with an average margin of victory of 19.1 points per game.
Lady Cardinal coach Chris Souder credited his team’s improved shooting as one of the key’s to South Laurel’s recent success.
“We’ve been shooting the ball well the last two nights,” he said. “One reason I believe we are is that our ball movement is really good. We are getting the ball into the paint and then we are kicking it back and it’s making it easier to shoot the 3s when you’re wide open.
“We’ve just been unselfish lately,” Souder added. “Our energy has been really good and since Ally (Collett) has gone down, the team has rallied around that and taken advantage of it and done it the right way in the locker room and out here (on the court), too.”
South Laurel knocked down seven 3-pointers in the opening eight minutes while building a commanding 28-9 lead during the process.
The Lady Redhounds (11-8, 1-3) tried their best to stay in the game, but the Lady Cardinals had too many weapons.
“There in the first half we didn’t close out on their primary shooters,” Corbin assistant coach Konnie Snyder said. “Everyone knows what to do, but it’s hard to do against a good, quality team like that. When you're not hitting your shots and you’re not closing out on the shooters, it makes it difficult.”
“I believe we were a bit better controlling our emotions, but we are still not over that hump yet,” she added. “This one is over, and now we have to focus on next week with those district games coming up.”
Senior Amerah Steele led the Lady Cardinals with 29 points and six 3-pointers while Bri Howard added 17 points and four 3-pointers. Emily Cox turned in a nine-point scoring effort while finishing with 11 rebounds.
“We were pleased with the effort tonight,” Souder said. “I’ll give them credit because they worked hard tonight. The big thing is to buy in each night and get the job done.”
South Laurel can wrap-up the 50th District’s top seed at home on Friday with a win over Williamsburg. Game time is slated for a 6 p.m. start.
“I don’t care where you are whether when I was at Mercer or here, winning the district is one of our first goals,” Souder said. “We aren’t taking nothing for granted because Williamsburg played our socks off last time. They are a good team. We will try to finish the district out the right way (on Friday).”
Shelby Stewart led the Lady Redhounds with 16 points while Marissa Scott added 14 points.
Corbin will be back in action Monday at home against Barbourville.
South Laurel 80, Corbin 45
Corbin 9 17 12 7 45
South Laurel 28 27 15 10 80
Corbin (45) — Medlin 6, Stidham 2, Garland 2, Scott 14, B. Stewart 4, S. Stewart 16, Angel 1.
South Laurel (80) — Steele 29, Hall 8, Howard 17, E. Cox 9, L. Cox 3, Collins 5, Turner 4, Jones 2, Miller 1, Mills 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.