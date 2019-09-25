North Laurel and South Laurel coaches and players came together on Monday night to preview Thursday’s ninth annual First Priority Bowl during the First Priority Bowl Media Event.
The event was hosted by Conrad Cessna of Croley, Foley and Cessna, Attorney’s at Law; Pittsburg Marine; Martin’s Insurance Group and was held at Buffalo Wings and Rings.
North Laurel Coach Chris Larkey was joined by players Hayden Smith, Cole Creech and quaterback Dalton Sizemore during Monday night’s event. South Laurel Coach Donnie Burdine, along with players Daterian Brigance, Eban Brown and quarterback Logan Gentry to represent the Cardinals.
Since the start of the bowl game in 2011, South Laurel has taken the trophy just once in its inaugural year while North Laurel has won ever since—until last year. After seven years of losses to their crosstown rival, South Laurel defeated North Laurel, 30-8, in last year’s bowl.
This year, the Jaguars are looking to get revenge, while the Cardinals are looking to extend their streak.
With the realignment of districts, North Laurel and South Laurel are now both in District 8 and Thursday night’s game will be the first district game of the season for both teams, making the stakes even higher for the winner of Thursday’s bowl game.
“It does mean something—it means a lot to us,” said Burdine. “I’ve never been a huge North/South rivalry kind of guy. I didn’t grow up here, wasn’t raised in it, we all live in the same county, we all at the end of the day go to the same churches and visit the same places but this year it is important because it’s our first district game and gives us a chance, whichever team wins, it gives us a chance to have a leg up on the competition that’s left in the district. So, absolutely, it’s a very, very, very important football game.”
“Personally, I feel no pressure to win this particular football game other than it’s a district game and we want to get off on the right foot in the district but as far as it being North and South, again, if it wasn’t a district game, it’s just a fun game to play,” Burdine added.
“It is an important game, not that it’s a rivalry game, it’s just a district game,” Larkey said. “You look at it, that’s all that matters. Half the people of Laurel County aren’t even going to know we’re playing the game any way. It’s another game for us. We go out and play five more games but to us it’s just another game. We know who we’re playing just like we did last week. We want to be 1-0 in the district and get a leg up on everybody else.”
The Jaguars are coming off a 20-0 win over Perry County Central, while South Laurel took a tough 42-14 loss to Lincoln County last week, who North Laurel beat 25-24 in overtime in Week 4.
After last week’s loss, Burdine is hoping to see his team come together and prove themselves on Thursday against North Laurel.
“I think they (North Laurel) are a good looking football team and it’s a tough, tall task for us and we like that,” he said. “We want to be challenged. This whole season for us is about being challenged to be better than we’ve been in the past and we didn’t do that last week, so we’re pretty upset about that. So Thursday gives us a chance to come out and see if we can’t do better than we did the week before.”
The Cardinals (2-3) will be facing a North Laurel squad that is averaging 24 points a game, while surrendering an average of only 17 points a game.
Sizemore has thrown for 517 yards this season and four touchdowns, while he has rushed for 337 yards and seven touchdowns. North Laurel's Jacob Bowman is leading the team with 345 rushing yards for two touchdowns.
The Jaguars (3-2) will be facing a South Laurel team that averages 25 points a game, while allowing an average of 37 points a game.
Gentry has thrown for 605 yards and six touchdowns while rushing for 215 yards and two touchdowns for the score. South Laurel's Jordan Ramey is leading the Cardinals with 906 rushing yards for five touchdowns.
Larkey said that South Laurel’s speed is something his Jaguars will have to compete with on Thursday night.
“It’s hard to compete with speed when you have none,” Larkey said. “They’ve got a great quarterback, they’ve got a good, skilled kid at receiver, they’ve got big linemen and they’ve got the leading rusher in the state of Kentucky there in 5A and he’s a great running back. They’re going to be tough to beat.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at North Laurel for the ninth annual First Priority Bowl.
