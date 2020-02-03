LONDON — What a difference a month makes.
South Laurel began January with a scare, surviving a 69-59 battle against Williamsburg.
But things were different 29 days later against the same Lady Yellow Jacket team.
The Lady Cardinals (18-4 overall, 6-0 vs. 50th District opponents) built a commanding 29-7 lead and closed January out with a convincing 85-30 blowout win over Williamsburg.
South Laurel knocked down 15 3-pointers during the victory while senior Amerah Steele led the way with 25 points and also recorded her 600th career rebound in the 55-point win.
“I thought we played well,” South Laurel coach Chris Souder said. “I told the kids after the game where we were then (when South Laurel first played Williamsburg) and look where we are now. We are in a much better place. We shot the basketball well tonight. We spread the floor and moved the ball and played very unselfishly. I wanted us to have a fast start and I felt our kids did that tonight.
“We knew the No. 1 seed was at stake tonight,” he added. “Our kids also knew Williamsburg played our socks off the first time. I believe our kids were focused and ready to play. Our kids were motivated and responded. Right now, we are playing pretty good basketball. We are shooting the ball and making the extra pass. We are very unselfish right. Defensively, we had a lot of deflections. I was pleased with the way we played tonight.”
Freshman Clara Collins continued her impressive play by finishing with 17 points and four blocked shots while Sydnie Hall added 13 points in the win.
The Lady Cardinals never allowed Williamsburg (14-7, 2-2) to get on track offensively.
Leading scorer Lillie Halle was limited to four points along with Mikkah Siler. Madison Chapman led the Lady Yellow Jackets with a seven-point scoring effort.
Souder’s squad built a 47-19 lead at halftime before outscoring Williamsburg 21-3 during the third quarter to increase their advantage to 68-22.
South Laurel put the finishing touches on its win by outscoring the Lady Yellow Jackets, 17-8, during the fourth quarter.
The Lady Cardinals are now winners of eight straight and will be back in action at home Saturday, Feb. 8 at 2:30 p.m. against Scott County.
South Laurel 85, Williamsburg 30
Williamsburg 7 12 3 8 30
South Laurel 29 18 21 17 85
Williamsburg (30) — Hall 4, Siler 4, Chapman 7, Caddell 2, Prewitt 2, Williams 3, Brown 2, Wilson 6.
South Laurel (85) — Steele 25, Collins 17, Hall 13, Howard 8, Jones 6, Turner 3, Wolfe 3, L. Cox 9, Miller 1.
