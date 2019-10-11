DISTRICT SHOWDOWN: A lot is on the line when North Laurel faces-off against Pulaski County

Chris Larkey’s North Laurel Jaguars are coming off their biggest win of the season, and now they’ll be playing their biggest game of the season when they host Class 5A power Pulaski County today.
The Maroons (6-1 overall, 2-0 vs. district opponents) are coming off a 48-0 win over South Laurel and have also recorded wins against Wayne County, Corbin, Henry Clay, Madison Southern, and Whitley County.
Their lone loss came against Class 4A power Lexington Catholic in a game that saw Pulaski County lead 14-0 before losing 21-14.
“We know we’ve got our work cut out for us,” Larkey said. “Pulaski County is well-coaches and a very good team. I think we have a chance to win. There is no pressure for us to win, but we also know it’s going to be tough. We’ve got to play better than we did last week. Our offensive line has got to play better, too."
The Jaguars (5-2, 2-0) are coming off a 21-13 win over Southwestern and have now won four games in a row.
“We threw for 250 yards and ran for 70 yards, but we could have done better,” Larkey said. “Our defense played lights out. It’s the best defensive game we’ve played in a few years. The kids kept playing and got some turnovers. It was an awesome game, and the win puts us in the playoffs for sure.”
If North Laurel is going to pull off the win, the Jaguars will have to find out a way to slow down the Maroons’ offensive attack. Pulaski County is averaging 32 points and 408 offensive yards per game.
They’re led by sophomore quarterback Drew Polston, who has thrown for 1,662 passing yards and 16 touchdowns. He also leads the team with 474 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Tristan Cox has rushed for 336 yards and four touchdowns while the Maroons’ top receivers are All-Stater Jake Sloan (66 receptions, 777 receiving yards and five touchdowns), Grant Oakes (22 receptions, 349 receiving yards and five touchdowns), Donovan Abbott (13 receptions and 137 receiving yards), Kaleb Adams (13 receptions, 162 receiving yards and one touchdown) and Cox (18 receptions, 130 receiving yards and three touchdowns).
“They’ve got a good quarterback that is a super player,” Larkey said. “He runs the ball well and can pick you apart throwing the ball. The Cox kid is a big tailbAck that has received DI offers and the Sloan kid is really good, too. They’ve got a ton of skill players that can hurt you.
“It’s going to take a lot for us to win,” he added. “It’s going to take a lot of mistakes on their part and we have to take advantage of the mistakes. We can’t let the quarterback just sit back there and throw at will We’ve got a big disadvantage on skill and speed, and if our guys don’t do a better job blocking than we did last week, it’s going to be hard to win. This is a big game with a lot on the line. A win means we would be playing for a district championship and it would also guarantee us at least one home playoff game.”
Today's district battle at The Jungle is slated for a 7:30 p.m. start.
