SOUTH LAUREL—The South Laurel Lady Cardinals picked up their second win over district opponent the Whitley County Lady Colonels on Tuesday night, 3-1 (27-29, 25-21, 25-14, 25-22).
The first time the two teams matched up back in August, the Lady Cardinals walked away with a 3-2 (25-19, 25-19, 16-25, 19-25, 15-12) win.
South Laurel Coach Mitzi Jones said it’s been a journey since the last time the two teams matched up but she’s beginning to see her team finally come together.
“We’ve played around with probably 5,000 different rotations,”Jones said. “We run a 6-2, we run a 5-1, we run a 6-2, we run a three-middle—we’ve done many different things to try to find something that fits and I still don’t know if we’re there yet but we’re seeing who can do what where.
“Maybe it’s finally clicking. We tell them all the time that it’s ok to mess up, you just have to keep moving forward. So, hopefully, because we were down in most of those sets except for one, they’ve learned that as long as we don’t stress out, we’re fine.”
“We lost momentum in the third set but the girls rallied back to make sure they made South earn every one of their points,” said Whitley County Coach Neysa Countryman. “I feel like we finished on a decent note tonight despite the final outcome.”
Countryman said that despite the loss, she was really impressed by her team on Tuesday night, with Ashlee Chaffman leading the team with 18 kills and Alicyn Croley following behind with 17 kills, while Emily Sharp had 21 assists and Bailey Brown had 15 assists.
The Lady Colonels took the first set after clawing their way back into the game and coming away with a 29-27 victory.
The Lady Cardinals fought their back into the second set and pulled away for a 25-21 win, while South Laurel found an easy victory in the third set, 25-14.
The fourth set saw six lead changes before South Laurel was able to pull away and find a 25-22 victory and the game win, 3-1.
Despite the win, Jones said there are still several things her Lady Cardinals have to continue working on.
“Our serving was good tonight,” she said. “Blocking was decent but that’s got to get better. We’ve got to work on placing the ball when we hit, putting it where the defense is not because many times we’re hitting it right where they are.”
South Laurel will be traveling to Lexington to compete in an invitational this weekend.
“It’s going to be some really tough competition but I think we need it right now, regardless of our win-loss record,” Jones said. “That’s tough competition and maybe that’s what’s helping our attitude is the tough competition.”
Whitley County will be facing the Corbin Lady Redhounds on Thursday.
“We have a few things to tweak tomorrow (Wednesday) at practice but we feel prepared for what’s to come Thursday versus Corbin,” Countryman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.