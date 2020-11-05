Donnie Burdine reflects on his time as head coach at South Laurel

LONDON — After announcing his resignation this past Friday, Donnie Burdine had time to reflect on his six years as head coach of the South Laurel football program.
He finished with a 19-43 record as the Cardinal coach while guiding South Laurel to the Class 5A playoffs four consecutive years (2015-2018). His team struggled the past two seasons going a combined 2-16 while missing playoffs both years.
Burdine said stepping down as head coach had been on his mind for some time now after becoming sick with COVID-19 this past summer.
“After becoming so sick in the summer and having a lot of alone time to reflect on my priorities as a Christian, a husband, and a father, I realized I had allowed my mission to build a winning program here at South to blind me to some of my other priorities,” he admitted. “I have loved my time here no matter how challenging things have been at times. I wanted to show the kids that they were worth investing in. At the time I resigned, I was the longest-tenured coach in the past 20 seasons.
“I am very excited for the future of South Laurel football,” he added. “With the help of some great men we have built a foundation that should produce the type of results the community can be proud of. There are so many things we have done from an infrastructure standpoint to make this place successful. We started a youth team on the South side and many of those kids are in the eighth grade now. We have an outstanding Head Coach Ryan Flynn running our middle school program now and it is blossoming. Our sophomore, freshman, and incoming class have all experienced success at the middle school level and can play good football. We replaced all of the outdated training equipment, uniforms, helmets, and virtually upgraded every aspect of the program. We also went from being left out of the playoffs each year to winning our way in a few times. We broke several losing streaks along the way and beat some good quality football teams along the way.
“I am most proud of what we have been able to do for kids,” he continued. “We helped 16 kids earn the opportunity to play at the college level the past six seasons. Not all of them took the offer, but they did earn it. We helped another 14 young men make the choice to serve their country in the U.S. military as well. These young people are out there right now keeping us all safe. We completed mission trips in multiple states and all across our community. We fed the homeless under the bridge in Nashville, we built decks for the elderly and churches, we planted trees and landscaped for the ‘For London project’. We served in nursing homes and hospitals, shipped supplies to hurricane victims, made donations to Breast Cancer survivors, and fed the homeless in our local shelter. We taught boys what it means to be a humble servant to their fellow man. I am and always will be most proud of that.”
Burdine admitted he has no regrets during his time as coach at South Laurel but did have a few things he wished his team could have accomplished.
“I think many times about how we lost in the last seconds to Pulaski County, a few years back, and what that may have done for our kids,” he said. “We allowed four total points to stop us from being 6-4 three straight seasons. I wanted to host a home playoff game since we have not done that since 2005, and never in 5A. I also wanted to win a playoff game but fell short three straight times.”
Burdine also touched on how COVID-19 made things tougher this past season.
”Honestly, I never realized how much coaching we were getting in during the seven vs. seven, and camp time we usually have until it was taken away this season,” he said. “I tried to get the defense back to its form of a couple of years ago when we had Ace and Khanh roaming over the middle. Unfortunately, eight practices are not enough time to install a defense with so many new kids starting. We played well at times on offense but we needed that time of seven vs. seven to create the timing we needed between our quarterback and three new wide receivers. But the biggest impact on our team was the split HCI or in-school option. We fought all year with ineligibility issues of the HCI kids.”
Burdine said he was disappointed that his players didn’t get the kind of success it looked as though they could have had in early February but he also touched on more positives, as well.
“I am very pleased that the good Lord allowed me to make it back to the sidelines to do what I love,” he said. “I am also thankful that our team was able to have the opportunity in the face of COVID-19 to play the game they love. We were winners every time we walked on the field this season just because they were brave enough to stand in the face of such fear.
“Thank you to the three Principals I served under, as well as two outstanding assistant Principals, and Athletic Director for giving me an opportunity,” he added. “Thank you to the parents that supported me during my time here. Thank you to my coaches who fought beside me every day. Most importantly, thank you to each young man who has allowed me to serve them as their head football coach for the past six seasons. Go South.”
