Saturday’s Tim Short 12th vs. 13th Region Challenge matchup between the South Laurel Lady Cardinals and South Laurel Coach Chris Souder’s former team, the Mercer County Lady Titans, came down to the wire.
The Lady Cardinals and Lady Titans were tied at 86 a piece with 18.5 seconds left when Mercer County’s Timberlynn Yeast hit a shot to take the two-point lead with just seven seconds left but the Lady Cardinals couldn’t come up with a shot, taking the 88-86 loss.
After Ally Collett opened up scoring for the night, the Lady Titans went on a 14-0 run before Emily Cox was able to knock down a shot with 4:00 left in the first quarter, 14-4. Mercer County took an eight-point lead heading into the second quarter, 19-11.
The Lady Cardinals took the lead in the second quarter with a shot by Collett with 3:55 left in the quarter, 29-27, but the Lady Titans took the lead once again just 40 seconds later, 30-29.
South Laurel was able to take the lead, going into halftime by two points, 38-36.
The Lady Cardinals outscored the Lady Titans in the third quarter 27-24 to hang onto the lead heading into the fourth quarter, 65-60.
After trailing for most of the quarter, Collett made back-to-back foul shots to tie the game up at 86 a piece with 18.5 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
The Lady Titans soon took over with a shot by Yeast to give Mercer County an 88-86 lead with seven seconds left in the game and the Lady Cardinals couldn’t answer with a shot.
Collett led the Lady Cardinals with 37 points while Clara Collins had 13 points for South Laurel.
South Laurel will be playing in the WYMT Mountain Classic on Thursday at Knott County Central.
Tim Short 12th vs. 13th Region Challenge
Mercer County 88, South Laurel 86
Mercer County 19 17 24 28 88
South Laurel 11 27 27 21 86
Mercer County (88) – Mays 6, Shepherd 15, Drakford 17, T. Yeast 22, Rhodes 1, Lewis 19, Smith 5, Jessie 1, Z. Yeast 2.
South Laurel (86) – Collett 37, Steele 12, Hall 10, Cox 4, Collins 13, Howard 6, Turner 3, Mills 1.
