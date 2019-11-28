East Bernstadt Middle School takes first in regional competition, heading to state

The East Bernstadt Middle School Cheerleading Squad will once again be representing the 13th Region in the KAPOS State Championships after finishing first in their division in last weekend’s Region 13 KAPOS Cheer Competition.
The Lady Wildcats took first place in the large division on Saturday to allow them an opportunity to move on to the state championships.
East Bernstadt Coach Kailyn Smith said that this year’s cheer routine was choreographed around her team’s strengths.
“We wanted to highlight our tumbling skills, which is different from most teams,” she said. “We are so blessed to have a squad that is very talented and puts in the time and dedication it takes to have advanced tumbling skills at such a young age.
“I felt like the team had a great first performance this past weekend. After, the completion of their routine, I felt as though my girls had given it their all. They performed so well and I could not be more proud to be one of their coaches.”
Smith said that having an opportunity to represent the 13th Region at the state championships was a huge honor.
“The 13th Region, is a very competitive cheerleading region,” she said. “We have so many amazing programs and we are ecstatic to have the opportunity to once again represent our region at the state championships. We competed at KAPOS state last year in the elementary large division, and are so excited to take on the middle school competition. To our team getting this opportunity means that all of the hard work, sweat, and time spent has been well worth it.”
To prepare for the state championships, which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 21, in Lexington at the Alltech Arena, Smith said her squad will be working on the weak points in their routine over the next few weeks.
“We take the feedback we received from the judges at region very seriously and are excited to get back into the gym to refine and perfect our routine,” she said. “To prepare for state, we will be continuing to practice and make the necessary changes that we as a coaching staff see that we need to improve upon. At the state championship more than of course wanting to win, I look forward to seeing my team demonstrate kindness towards other teams, keeping a positive attitude and seeing them perform to the best of their abilities.”
