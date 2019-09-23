LONDON — When North Laurel and Richmond Model meet on the pitch, one thing is for certain, the fans attending the match will be entertained.
That was the case Thursday when the Lady Jaguars (10-1) rallied from a one-goal deficit in the second half to beat the Lady Patriots, 3-2, extending North Laurel’s win streak to eight games during the process.
“We have faced three teams that have packed it in on us like they did tonight,” North Laurel coach Rod Messer said. “I was disappointed because We know how to attack when teams do that. So I talked to them at halftime about that.”
“We have had a history having a horrible time beating Model,” he added. “We’ve just struggled with them since I’ve been with the team. It’s frustrating because you feel like your the better talent, but they are sound, and they make you work. This was a good game for us.”
The two teams battled to a scoreless tie in the first half, but Richmond Model struck first when Anniston Bray got a shot past North Laurel keeper Haidyn Smith to give her team a 1-0 lead during the 52nd minute.
The goal woke up Messer’s squad as Lily Messer added her team-best 17th goal via a penalty kick during the 57th minute to tie the game at one apiece.
Madison Broyles followed with a goal a minute later to give North Laurel its first lead of the game at 2-1. Madison Dagley scored on a penalty kick during the 76th minute to wrap-up the win for the Lady Jaguars.
The Lady Patriots’ Payton Sparks added a goal during the 78th minute to make the score 3-2, but the damage had been done.
North Laurel will travel to play Madison Southern Tuesday before hosting Bourbon County on Saturday, Sept. 28.
“We’ve got a tough stretch coming up,” Messer said. “Those teams are going to challenge us.”
Wednesday’s Game
North Laurel 10, Berea 1
The Lady Jaguars jumped out to an early lead and never looked back during their 10-1 win over Berea.
Lily Messer, Madison Broyles, and Olivia Rudder each scored two goals apiece in the win while Mattie Mills and Madison Dagley also scored.
