“North Laurel High School is proud to announce the signing of eight student-athletes to continue their academic and athletic futures. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we unfortunately cannot hold these signings at North Laurel High School. (Pictured) are great senior photos of each individual athlete and the college of their choice. I want to congratulate each student and give thanks to the effort, dedication, and sacrifice they have given to North Laurel High School. I certainly want to also thank the parents, grandparents, and other stakeholders who have been supportive throughout the high school careers of each athlete. The legacy of North Laurel Athletics continues with this special group of seniors who deserve all the accolades that can be bestowed upon them," said North Laurel Athletic Director Jimmy Durham.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you